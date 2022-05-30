Ray Liotta, the actor with the best sarcastic smile and some unforgettable movie villains – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

Ray Liotta was one of the most prominent film actors of the 90s of the last century. He could see it in films by directors who moved around the contours of the industry, although without totally dispensing with it. This is the case of Jonathan Demme, the director of the stainless The silence of the inocents (1991) that five years earlier filmed a formidable black comedy that was titled something wild (1986, literal translation of the original something wild), which moved in fine harmony between the road-movie and the classic screwball, that subgenre as sophisticated as it is crazy.

There Liotta was the third in discord between the leading couple of Jeff Daniels and Melanie Griffith, encouraging a jilted husband who seeks to recover his wife. Outside of Griffith, with her stunning beauty, Liotta excels at composing the character with sufficiency, endowing him with psychopathic traits but absolutely concealed by a foolproof temperance. This role would earn him a nomination for the prestigious Golden Globes.

In 1989, he played a baseball champion known as Shoeless Joe Jackson in field of dreams (1989), directed by Phil Alden Robinson. Starring Kevin Costner, it was a film with commercial aspirations – it had three Oscar nominations – but Liotta’s character took the credit for his characterization of the troubled player returning as a ghost to the cornfield turned into a baseball .

A good boy and a consummate addict

Already then, Liotta began to have a coveted place among the acting tide of the industry and very soon he would be offered another stellar role, no less than a Martin Scorsese film, Good boysa title among the highest of the North American master, and where Liotta gave life to the apprentice mobster first and the consummate cocaine addict later, who disputes a place among the “family” dedicated to these tasks.

Scorsese’s narrative pulse and his unique attraction to the universe of mafia gangs made the adaptation of Nicholas Pileggi’s best-seller, wiseguy, a perfect portrait –with truly unforgettable passages– of how that “underground” capitalism that permeates all institutionalized power strata in the country that promotes itself as the “most democratic” in the world works. The novel focuses on the life of Henry Hill, an associate of the Lucchese mafia family, and his colleagues Jimmy and Thomas, especially in what was one of the largest and most daring robberies committed in the United States, that of the airline company. Lufthansa, in 1978, where around six million dollars in cash and jewelry were taken from a vault at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In GoodFellasas the film was called in the original and where Scorsese follows the rise and fall of the three criminals over three decades, Liotta encourages Henry Hill, who already as a child, in the neighborhood of thugs and mobsters of Brownville, in Brooklyn, watches with satisfied curiosity the movements that are woven there with all kinds of merchandise –substance trafficking, contraband– until they gradually become –under the appropriate sponsorships– one more in that truculent landscape but prodigal in foreign currency.

Liotta’s Henry Hill is priceless, and as it was learned after the premiere of the film, the actor met permanently with Pileggi – so did Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, his two co-stars – to feed on everything the writer knew about the real character, since he had been investigating for more than five years. But Liotta wanted to know exactly how the transformation of an innocent young man from the neighborhood into the irrepressible greedy who nevertheless trembled when his companions murdered for trifles, carried by the intoxicating impetus of knowing they were winners, had been.

With some of the information that the writer leaked to him from when he met the real Hill in prison, Liotta composed a character always on the edge, up to his neck in increasingly dirty work but surprised that this was the path he had chosen. His addiction to cocaine is worked with a remarkable degree of detail from incorporating the usual tics of heavy users and the unstoppable blunder that they usually commit once they exceed their tolerable doses. Ray Liotta’s fearsome and sarcastic smile was one of his most effective resources due to the dosed and adequate use of it; of her, the actor made her workhorse, getting her to be more and more fruitful and dominating her like few others when he exerted her in the skin of a villain.

Some psychopaths to fear

In 1992, Liotta co-starred in false seduction or fatal obsessionas the film by Jonathan Kaplan, a filmmaker who debuted with the box-office hit, was known in these parts defendantsfor which Jodie Foster took her first Oscar. illegal entry (Unlawful Entry) in the original, it is a story in an oiled thriller tone with the usual formula of a third party who interferes between a couple seduced by, in this case, the sensuality of the lady, a Madeleine Stowe in her splendor .

There, Liotta composes a policeman with psychopathic overtones who, behind his appearance as a commendable guardian of the law, hid a stalker willing to kill whoever gets in the way of his fantasy. A character that is literally scary based on what he breathes into his perversion. With a close echo of the prowler (1951), that magnificent thriller by Joseph Losey about a policeman who surrounds the woman who is the object of his care, Kaplan’s film takes on an unusual flight with the character of Liotta, who invents the most unpredictable methods to make life impossible for marriage formed by Kurt Russell and the aforementioned Stowe.

In 1997 he would work in Copland, by James Mangold, about a New Jersey sheriff who works with a Department of Internal Affairs agent to investigate a network of mob-introduced corruption among local police officers. Without being a great film, Liotta also puts his characterization at the service of the plot in a remarkable way.

But it would be in 2001 when Liotta would fall for another role to suit his acting ambitions. Hand in hand with Ridley Scott, she co-stars Hannibal (sequel to The silence of the inocents) playing Paul Krendler, a corrupt public employee who was trying to kill the murderer Hannibal Lecter without knowing that he would become his favorite victim. His character has nothing to envy to that of Lecter (in charge of Anthony Hopkins) in that somewhat finicky composition and always on the verge of overflowing. Although the film was far from its forceful predecessor –Scott gloats too much in certain effects on the image, damaging the narrative fabric–, and although Liotta’s character is minor in a casting with “heavy” names, he stands out again.

Shortly thereafter, Liotta sheds those intense characters and co-stars with Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt in an acid comedy about a mother and her daughter who go after millionaires to fleece them. Liotta encouraged one of them –the main one in the story–, and demonstrated his sufficiency to endow him with a tone between incautious and shrewd, very convincing in his calculated fall into the arms of the mature but still attractive mother.

During the same year he would work in Blow, a film about the universe of drug trafficking in the United States starring Johnny Depp and the Spanish recently landed in Hollywood, Penélope Cruz. Directed by the ill-fated Ted Demme – he died at the age of 38 – the film, set in the 1970s and based on the true story of one of the biggest American drug traffickers, George Jung, focuses on the relationship between him and his father Fred (by Ray Liotta) – sentenced to twenty years in prison for the same issue – when the turbulence of that underworld began to shake the socio-political foundations of the country. It’s Liotta’s first composition as an “old man” and it really manages to highlight that father who tries to divert his son from the paths that deposited him in a cell, but then gives in and encourages him to be the best in life. that task –the real George Jung would end up being a partner of Pablo Escobar, to later be sentenced to 60 years in prison–.

Fruitful time on TV and platforms

Well into the 21st century, Liotta participated in an episode of the television series emergenciesa performance that would win him an Emmy Award and was the voiceover narrator for the documentary Inside the Mafia as an investigator infiltrating the Bonanno crime family. As of early 2019, he performs in Story of a Marriage, a film from the Netflix factory starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson and directed by Noah Baumbach, where the vicissitudes of a theater director and an actress are told in the struggle to overcome a recent divorce that affects both the activities of both and the of the little son they share. Here Liotta encourages one of the theater director’s defense attorneys in the legal action that those involved inevitably end up with. The film had six Oscar nominations, including one for Best Supporting Actor for Liotta.

His last registered title is Not a false step, a noir thriller from the often effective Steven Soderbergh where he shares the bill with Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Brendan Fraser and David Harbour. The story describes a couple of small-time thieves hired to retain the family of an employee, while he steals documents from the company where he works. But, that simple task will end up getting complicated. Liotta has little participation, although his character as the Italian mobster Frank Capelli is absolutely consistent and a fundamental piece for a complex story where the various edges of power exhibit the darkest and most stark side of him.

Ray Liotta died last Thursday at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic where he was recording the film Dangerous Waters if the original is respected). Filming had finished Cocaine Beardirected by Elizabeth Banks and due for release in 2023, and was to star in the film Working Title the Substance, along with Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. The interpreter participated in 89 feature films, won a Golden Globe and was nominated several times for this award, for the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs) and for an Oscar. His smile and his villains will remain in the retina of many and already have a place in the history of Western cinema.

