Ray Nicholson in the cast of the Amazon Original series

Panic – Ray Nicholson in the cast of the new series Amazon Original. Streaming on Prime Video from May 28, the first season of Panic see Ray Nicholson, son of Jack Nicholson, in the role of Ray Hall. Read on to learn more. Try Prime Video free for 30 days here.

Consisting of a total of ten episodes, Panic is a title Amazon Original gender Young Adult created and written by Lauren Oliver, author of the novel of the same name from which the series is based. Available on Prime Video from May 28, the series brings to the screen the stories of a group of Texan boys who, in the summer of their graduation, find themselves struggling with difficult tests to overcome, in an attempt to obtain a better future.

The official hashtag of the series is #ReadySetPanic.

Ray Nicholson in the cast of Panic

With a young and diverse cast, Panic brings to the screen the events told in the pages of the homonymous book written by Lauren Oliver, who here also plays the role of executive producer. Among the actors chosen for the first season of this highly anticipated series Amazon Original we also find Ray Nicholson in the role of Ray Hall, one of the protagonists.

Born in Los Angeles, California on February 20, 1992, Ray Nicholson is the son of Rebecca Broussard and Jack Nicholson, American actor and director known throughout the world, winner of three Academy Awards.

Director and actor, Ray Nicholson he has already played roles in major titles, including The Outsider And A Promising Woman (original title Promising Young Woman), winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Panic streaming on Prime Video

Panic is available in streaming on Prime Video from May 28 2021.

