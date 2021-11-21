Ray Tracing inaugurates the Third Era of video games, for Mark Cerny

In Wired’s interview with Mark Cerny on the birth of PlayStation 5, the designer of the latest generation Sony console discussed the graphical evolution of video games and the impact of ray tracing in the development of entertainment products in the near future.

In dwelling on the latest Ray Tracing technologies, the man at the head of the team of designers who shaped the hardware and software architecture of PS5 explained that, from a purely graphic point of view, video games have crossed until today “only” two eras.

For Cerny, the inaugural era of video games coincided with the birth of the digital entertainment industry and, with it, the commercialization of the first PCs and consoles capable of running 2D applications.

Also according to Mark Cerny, the second era of video games saw the light in the mid-90s with the launch of consoles such as PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64, i.e. technological devices specifically designed to render complex three-dimensional worlds.

As for the future, the PS5 designer believes that with the advent of the latest generation consoles we are already witnessing the advent of third era of video games, that of the titles made to natively exploit the Ray Tracing its numerous applications, both in terms of graphic rendering and real-time management of aspects such as directional audio. For Cerny, therefore, this will be the new frontier that video game developers will explore to make their virtual experiences even more realistic and immersive: and you, what do you think about it?

If you want to deepen the topic, on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our focus on Ray Tracing DLSS UE5 and photorealism, complete with a video that illustrates the latest technologies applied to the videogame industry.