Ray-Tracing supported on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X but there is a doubt

After unveiling resolution and framerate of Elden Ring Bandai Namco confirmed support for Ray-Tracing, which will however be available via update.

Elden Ring will support Ray-Tracing on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S while this will not be available on PS4 PRO, Xbox One, Xbox One X, PS4 and Xbox Series S. The tab on the Bandai Namco website reads “via patch“Next to the Ray-Tracing support, it seems therefore the compatibility will be added through an update, but there are still some doubts to be resolved in this regard.

The wording is present on all platforms (PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X) and if there are not too many doubts about the patch free, there are some regarding the release date of the update. Will ray tracing be added with the day one update or will it be rolled out later than launch? At the moment the publisher has not clarified this aspect and therefore we do not know how to give you a precise answer, the only certainty is the Ray-Tracing support on the aforementioned platforms.

This morning the first confirmations on the management of the Elden Ring rescues also arrived, with the possibility of import saves from PS4 to PS5 and among all the consoles of the Xbox family.

