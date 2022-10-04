Raya, the exclusive dating app for the rich and famous to which Risto Mejide has signed up

Editorial Uppers 04/10/2022 7:00 p.m.

“Why want to go to a party where anyone is allowed when you can go to one where only the rich and famous go?” asks its creator, Daniel Gendelman.

Just a few weeks ago, Risto Mejide ended his seven-year relationship with Laura Escanes and now we know that the presenter already has a profile on Stripean exclusive app used by the rich and famouss to flirt, according to the magazine Semana. It is an application that has been gaining a lot of popularity in recent months and has been used by celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Sharon Stone, Drew Barrymore, Channing Tatum or Cara Devigne.

The app itself is defined as an “exclusive platform for dating and hookups for people in the creative industries.” Its creator, Daniel Gendelman, puts it more prosaically with a question: “Why want to go to a party where anyone is allowed when you can go to one where only anyone is allowed?” are they rich and famous?” Is it possible to join this select club of millionaires, models, athletes and influencers in search of digital love? Yes, but you must be very famous. The more popular you are, the more chances you have to get into the app.

How to enter Raya

First of all you have to receive a member’s invitation that is already part of the community, as if it were a ‘Fight Club’. Then you download the app on an iOS device and create a profile. You have to provide a detailed description of your profession and the name of your profile Instagram, to show that you have enough followers to be considered ‘important’. Your profile will be thoroughly reviewed by a committee highly qualified to decide whether or not to accept your application.

Entering is not easy and it is not within everyone’s reach. It is said that there are currently about 100,000 people on the waiting list. Some users months can pass on that list until admitted. According to some rumors, even if you are accepted, it can take months before you can use the app and match some of the most eligible single men and women. The application is also not free, it costs just over five euros a month. And any member who does not comply with rules based on the “trust, respect and privacy” you will see your accounts suspended or terminated.

How does it work

Once you get in, Raya works like many other apps, showing you the available profiles so you can decide whether to give them a yes or no. By choosing yes, the app then puts you in contact so you can send messages to that person (without audio or images). If you manage to match someone, you only have ten days to talk to that person. Otherwise the request is deleted. Be careful, the matches are few and only 8% of people requesting access are accepted.

Unlike other applications like Tinder, Raya incorporates some functions more associated with a social network. Thus, it allows you to view and respond to statuses, travel notifications, birthdays and other updates of the members with whom you have connected, offering greater freedom and dynamism within the application. It also allows you to make video calls with the connections that have been made, achieving a more complete interaction without the need to exchange numbers.

Prohibitions and code of conduct

The app is governed by a code of conduct and quite specific terms and conditions. Raya users have forbidden to take screenshots. Doing so receives a warning that your account may be closed forever. They are also not allowed disclose any information related to the platform or mention in other social networks that are using this service. To enforce these points, the platform has a team that periodically monitors its community to ensure that no one is affecting the privacy of other users and is responsible for removing any member who does not comply with its rules.