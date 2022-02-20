Rayados could ‘liquidate’ Javier Aguirre with a Ferrari

Midtime Editorial

/ 02.19.2022 15:04:53





It goes? Javier Aguirrecurrent coach of Monterey Striped could be ‘settled’ with a ferrari. After the defeat of the led from him to the leader Pueblainformation has been released that could be indications that Vasco will leave the Monterrey team.

Will Javier Aguirre leave Monterrey?

According to the analyst David Medrano from Aztec Sports, “a directive” of Mexican soccer would be planning to offer him a luxurious car of the brand ferrari to kill his trainer. So the alarms began to sound around the Basque.

“They tell me that there is a mexican soccer board that analyzes the possibility of offering a ferrari to your still coach as settlement to be able to liquidate the contract. I have no more data. I need a Judas like the ones my friend has Miguel Arizpe for more information,” was the statement of David Medrano through his Twitter account.

They tell me that there is a Mexican soccer board that is analyzing the possibility of offering a Ferrari to their still coach as a settlement, in order to settle the contract. I have no more data. I need a judas like the ones my friend has @ArizpeMiguelZ for more information. – David Medrano Felix (@medranoazteca) February 19, 2022

Later Aztec TV turned on the speculations through their social networks, wondering if “Will it be the Basque?” and indicating the declaration of David Medrano like a track. The hobby of scratched He made himself heard through both publications.

Fans criticized the poor performance of Monterey Striped so far from Closing Tournament 2022. Rayados de Monterrey is located in the twelfth position with five points and two games less. Those led by Javier Aguirre They have one win, two draws and one loss.