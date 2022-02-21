Rayados fans ask Aguirre to leave Paris and Barcelona

Midtime Editorial

The pressure on scratches from Monterrey every day it increases more and it is that after the bad results, the fans ask for the dismissal of Javier Aguirre and José Ornelas; Now this request has reached Europeso they appeared posts in cities like Barcelona, ​​Paris and Milan.

After the participation of Rayados at Club World Cupwhere they culminated fifthsthe fans they were very annoying and they asked for radical changes, where the first and that is still maintained is the departure of Vasco Aguirrewhom today they describe as a ‘mercenary’.

Rayados ask for the exit of Aguirre in Europe

Through Twitter, they made viral some postcards where the Rayados fan extend this petition to the directive worldwide, Well, apparently everyone is united and looking for a ‘better technician’.

“Demonstrations against vASCO continuenow in France. Just remembering that the first one who has to go is Ornelas ”, it is read on social networks.

“The #RayadosPorElMundo all with the same goal. #OutOrnelas #OutBasque. Now in Barcelona”, was another of the messages.

“Enough of having incapable people at the head of the club. All the #RayadosPorElMundo manifest themselves in one way or another and we all want to”, they comment on Twitter.

In these posters that have appeared in Europethey ask that Rayados ran both Aguirre and Ornelas or else, that the Vasco is ‘so sorry’ and he resigns himself, since apparently ‘the team is too big for him and ‘the fans don’t want him anymore’.

The regal team not only remained fifth of the Club World Cupbut in the MX League occupy the 14th place after adding 4 unitsremembering that they have 2 pending matches.

