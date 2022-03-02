Rayados fans describe the change of Romo and Charly as a ‘scam’

Midtime Editorial

“I have more roe than Romo in the penalty”was one of the comments that the Rayados fan posted on social media to make known his dissatisfaction with the collection and performance of Luis Romo during the game of Matchday 8 of Liga MX before him Lion Club.

‘I continue to regret the change for Charly Rodríguez’; Rayados fan

The Monterrey team could have won their first match in Liga MX from January 14before the Fiera. However, in the maximum penalty already in compensation time, Luis Romo erred with a collection that both fans and analysts considered as “infamous” and shameful”.

The midfielder’s serious mistake provoked an infinity of criticism towards the Mexican team, who came to describe it as “scam” the exchange between Romo himself and Charly Rodríguezwho has unleashed his facet as a scorer with the team of Blue Cross.

“They have been scammed by Cruz Azul”“Neta this penalty hurt me more than the Avilés Hurtado one in 2017” “Your Romo train or how was it?”, were one of the comments who stood out in Twitter by the mistake of the former Machine player.

“The Rayados de Monterrey shirt is too big for him”, was a constant comment on the social network. Similarly, fans “informed Romo” that Javier Aguirre had already been fired of the Monterrey squad. Referring to that “There’s no reason to play bad anymore.”

