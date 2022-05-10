Rayados promises changes; directive says that ‘everyone will be evaluated’

Jonathan Collazo

Mexico City / 09.05.2022





After being eliminated by Atlético San Luis from Clausura 2022 in the Repechage instance, Duilio Davino, Deportivo president of the Montereyassured that the entire club, including players, coaching staff and board of directors, is under evaluation and recognized the failure in this semester, where they also finished in fifth place in the Club World Cup.

“We recognize the failure we had having not achieved the planned objectives and reaffirming our commitment and permanent objective of trying to win all the tournaments in which the club participates”, said the director of Rayados at a press conference.

David assured that understands the annoyance of the fans who has expressed himself on social networks after last Saturday’s game, recalling that at some point in the tournament part of the Pandilla’s followers confronted the soccer players outside the El Barrial facilities, this when Javier Aguirre was still the coach.

“We have to be self-critical, we are in the evaluation of the squad. We are doing it together with the coaching staff to define which players will continue, who will leave and the reinforcements that we will try to bring. We are also being evaluated. I understand the annoyance and disgust of the fans, I live it, I share it and I suffer it, “she added.

Although it was not possible to continue with the campaign, Davino considered that the arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich to the bench was positivehighlighting the points that were added since the arrival of King Midas and the departure of Javier Aguirre.

“It was a bad semester, the change with Vucetich was a very good substitute and the points support it, but we ended up being left out in an instance where this club cannot be left out“, he sentenced.

