Rayados would have already chosen Vicent Janssen’s replacement for the next tournament

During the last few weeks, several media outlets have indicated that the first transferable player for the next tournament will be Vicent Janssen, who has failed to stand out with Rayados since his arrival in Liga MX.

The Dutchman would head the list of transferable in the summer market, for which the Monterrey board is already beginning to work on his possible replacements, which would be in Argentina.

According to Santiago Fourcade, directors of Rayados are in Argentina to analyze possible signings, with José Manuel López, a Lanús player, one of the players who has attracted the most attention

He even pointed out that he had already spoken with the strategist Jorge Almiron, an old acquaintance in Mexican soccer, to learn more about the player and the conditions for letting him out in the near future.



