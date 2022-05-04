Rayados would sign Raúl Ruidíaz from the Seattle Sounders as a reinforcement

The Rayados del Monterrey has a pending task for the next summer transfer market, where they will seek to hire a reinforcement for their forward, because it is no secret to anyone that the productivity of Vincent Janssen and Rogelio Funes Mori it has come down in the last tournament; the first due to lack of smell and the second due to an injury.

According to information revealed by the newspaper El Universal, the Rayados board is interested in signing the Peruvian striker Raul Ruidíaz of the Seattle Sounders, who is in the final of the Concachampions against the UNAM Cougars, team where another of the forwards that La Pandilla has in its sights is: Juan Ignacio Dinenno.

As the source reveals, these are the two candidates to reach the Monterrey team next season, so they will surely be watching the Concachampions final this Wednesday.

Raúl Ruidíaz has a signed contract with the Seattle Sounders and just a couple of months ago he renewed it, so if Rayados wants to sign him, they will have to pay for his letter, valued at 8 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

During his time in Liga MX, the Peruvian scored 41 goals in 73 games. In total, he has scored 195 goals in 405 games played as a professional.

In the case of Dinenno, the Argentine has a contract until December 2022 and Pumas is trying to renew it. The price of him would be around 4.5 million euros.

The Argentine has 40 goals in 87 games with the UNAM Pumas, his best goalscoring quota in the 7 clubs he has played for.

Dinenno registers 108 goals in 277 games as a professional.

In addition to scratches, Dinenno is being followed by Tigres UANLClub América and Cruz Azul, according to unofficial reports.

