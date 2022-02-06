Rayan did not make it, the child who fell into the well died – World

Over one hundred hours 32 meters underground, swallowed by a very narrow well, in some places only 20 centimeters in diameter. He struggled to stay alive, but he didn’t make it. Little Rayan, 5 years old, who for four days kept Morocco and the whole world in suspense while a mega rescue operation tried to save him, is dead.
The news bounced like a cold shower after one
ten minutes from those images, convulsive, relaunched by
live coverage of the TVs that followed the rescue for days. Those
images that told that the child had been recovered,
extracted from that damn well, which they had had a
sigh of relief. Hinting that it could be in
except. But the note from the same Royal House of Morocco threw
in despair: ‘He died from the injuries sustained in the fall’.
A few words that bring to mind the dramatic hours of
June 1981 and the tragedy of Alfredino Rampi in Vermicino. Is that
they have thrown into despair all those who for hours, days and
nights, they followed the work of the rescuers, engaged in
a titanic rescue operation, started on Tuesday
last when the child, who was playing in a field, is
precipitated in that black hole, in that well owned by the
family.
An immense rescue operation, among a thousand
difficulties, hitches, risks of landslides, hopes but
even the disappointments. Long days in which the rescuers
they never gave up. Starting with Ali El Jajaoui,
arrived from Erfoud, now become the hero of the desert:
that man, a well specialist by profession, who barely
upon hearing the news of the child, he immediately left the south of the country
to reach the village of Rayan. And she dug for hours and
hours without stopping, with bare hands after a massive work of
5 excavators had opened a chasm which allowed it
get to the depth where the child was. AND
allowed to create an escape route by laying
tubes that, positioned horizontally, created that
passage that was to represent salvation. And that you do
it is transformed into Rayan’s sad last path from his own
trap.
The child had tried to resist all these days:
for him a pipe had been lowered into the well to supply him
oxygen, water and some food. The cameras that it
they had reached, sent back images of him wounded in the head
who moved and called ‘mom’. Frames they had
moved the world and that they let us hope. Like that last one
contact, only Saturday morning, with the father. “I talked to him,
I felt that he was breathing hard “, said the man who
together with his wife, he waited for hours, for days, for that
ending that no one wanted was a tragedy.
Just before Rayan was pulled out of the well, he and there
wife had been brought into the ambulance – where it was
also a psychologist – who, at the entrance to the tunnel, was waiting
that the child was recovered. And tonight it was the King’s turn
sad task of sending them condolences.
By early Saturday afternoon everything was ready, or so
at least it seemed, when the rescuers entered the tunnel. One
at a time, arranging ropes and protective vests and even
a small stretcher. The crowd of spectators prayed. At the cry of
Allah Akbar the faithful gathered around the well where it is
the emergency medical team was also positioned,
the ambulance and an anesthetist. But then times expanded,
the rescuers found themselves in front of another, yet another,
rock. Then the distances got shorter, but at 17.30
there were still 80 centimeters of boulder to crumble. A job
of chisel almost, at the rate of 20 centimeters per hour. An operation
very difficult that mobilized the Moroccan forces, the
speleologists, volunteers supported by the local community who for
days he prepared food and offered shelter.
“Rayan is alive, we’ll get him out today,” he announced in
late afternoon the director of rescue operations,
the engineer Mourad Al Jazouli. But that’s not the way it went, i
Rescuers managed to pull Rayan out of the pit, but
there was nothing more for him to do.