Rayan did not make it, the child who fell into the well died – World

Over one hundred hours 32 meters underground, swallowed by a very narrow well, in some places only 20 centimeters in diameter. He struggled to stay alive, but he didn’t make it. Little Rayan, 5 years old, who for four days kept Morocco and the whole world in suspense while a mega rescue operation tried to save him, is dead.

The news bounced like a cold shower after one

ten minutes from those images, convulsive, relaunched by

live coverage of the TVs that followed the rescue for days. Those

images that told that the child had been recovered,

extracted from that damn well, which they had had a

sigh of relief. Hinting that it could be in

except. But the note from the same Royal House of Morocco threw

in despair: ‘He died from the injuries sustained in the fall’.

A few words that bring to mind the dramatic hours of

June 1981 and the tragedy of Alfredino Rampi in Vermicino. Is that

they have thrown into despair all those who for hours, days and

nights, they followed the work of the rescuers, engaged in

a titanic rescue operation, started on Tuesday

last when the child, who was playing in a field, is

precipitated in that black hole, in that well owned by the

family.

An immense rescue operation, among a thousand

difficulties, hitches, risks of landslides, hopes but

even the disappointments. Long days in which the rescuers

they never gave up. Starting with Ali El Jajaoui,

arrived from Erfoud, now become the hero of the desert:

that man, a well specialist by profession, who barely

upon hearing the news of the child, he immediately left the south of the country

to reach the village of Rayan. And she dug for hours and

hours without stopping, with bare hands after a massive work of

5 excavators had opened a chasm which allowed it

get to the depth where the child was. AND

allowed to create an escape route by laying

tubes that, positioned horizontally, created that

passage that was to represent salvation. And that you do

it is transformed into Rayan’s sad last path from his own

trap.

The child had tried to resist all these days:

for him a pipe had been lowered into the well to supply him

oxygen, water and some food. The cameras that it

they had reached, sent back images of him wounded in the head

who moved and called ‘mom’. Frames they had

moved the world and that they let us hope. Like that last one

contact, only Saturday morning, with the father. “I talked to him,

I felt that he was breathing hard “, said the man who

together with his wife, he waited for hours, for days, for that

ending that no one wanted was a tragedy.

Just before Rayan was pulled out of the well, he and there

wife had been brought into the ambulance – where it was

also a psychologist – who, at the entrance to the tunnel, was waiting

that the child was recovered. And tonight it was the King’s turn

sad task of sending them condolences.

By early Saturday afternoon everything was ready, or so

at least it seemed, when the rescuers entered the tunnel. One

at a time, arranging ropes and protective vests and even

a small stretcher. The crowd of spectators prayed. At the cry of

Allah Akbar the faithful gathered around the well where it is

the emergency medical team was also positioned,

the ambulance and an anesthetist. But then times expanded,

the rescuers found themselves in front of another, yet another,

rock. Then the distances got shorter, but at 17.30

there were still 80 centimeters of boulder to crumble. A job

of chisel almost, at the rate of 20 centimeters per hour. An operation

very difficult that mobilized the Moroccan forces, the

speleologists, volunteers supported by the local community who for

days he prepared food and offered shelter.

“Rayan is alive, we’ll get him out today,” he announced in

late afternoon the director of rescue operations,

the engineer Mourad Al Jazouli. But that’s not the way it went, i

Rescuers managed to pull Rayan out of the pit, but

