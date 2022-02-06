Rayan did not make it, the child who fell into the well in Morocco died

Over one hundred hours 32 meters underground, swallowed by a very narrow well, in some places only 20 centimeters in diameter. He struggled to stay alive, but he didn’t make it. Little Rayan, 5 years old, who for four days kept Morocco and the whole world in suspense while a mega rescue operation tried to save him, is dead.

The news bounced back, like a cold shower, after about ten minutes by those convulsive images, relaunched by the live broadcasts that followed the rescue for days. Those images that told that the child had been recovered, extracted from that damned well, which had made people breathe a sigh of relief. Hinting that he could be safe. But the note from the Royal House of Morocco has thrown us into despair: “he died from the injuries sustained in the fall”.

A few words that bring to mind the dramatic hours of June 1981 and the tragedy of Alfredino Rampi in Vermicino. And that have thrown into despair all those who for hours, days and nights, have followed the work of the rescuers, engaged in a titanic rescue operation, started last Tuesday when the child, who was playing in a field, fell into that black hole, in that well owned by the family.

An immense rescue operation, among the thousand difficulties, the hitches, the risks of landslides, the hopes but also the disappointments. Long days in which the rescuers never gave up. Starting with Ali El Jajaoui, who arrived from Erfoud, who has now become the hero of the desert: that man, a well specialist by profession, who as soon as he heard the news of the child immediately left the south of the country to reach the village of Rayan. And he dug for hours and hours without stopping, with his bare hands after an impressive work of 5 excavators had opened a chasm that allowed him to reach the depth where the child was.

It is allowed to create an escape route through the laying of pipes which, positioned horizontally, created that passage which was to represent salvation. And that instead turned into a sad last path of Rayan from his trap.

The child had tried to resist all these days: for him a pipe had been lowered into the well to supply him with oxygen, water and some food. The cameras that had reached him, sent back images of him injured in the head as he moved and called ‘mom. Frames that had moved the world and that gave hope. Like that last contact, only Saturday morning, with dad. “I talked to him, I felt that he was breathing hard,” said the man who, together with his wife, waited for hours, for days, for that ending that no one wanted to be a tragedy.

Shortly before Rayan was pulled out of the well, he and his wife had been taken into the ambulance – where there was also a psychologist – who, at the entrance to the tunnel, was waiting for the child to be recovered. And tonight it fell to the King the sad task of sending them condolences.

By early Saturday afternoon, everything was ready, or so it seemed, when the rescuers entered the tunnel. One at a time, arranging ropes and protective vests and even a small stretcher. The crowd of spectators prayed. At the cry of Allah Akbar, the faithful gathered around the well where the emergency medical team, the ambulance and an anesthetist were also positioned. But then the times expanded, the rescuers found themselves facing another, yet another, rock. Then the distances got shorter, but at 17.30 there were still 80 centimeters of boulder to crumble. Almost a chisel job, at a rate of 20 centimeters per hour. A very difficult operation that mobilized Moroccan forces, speleologists, volunteers supported by the local community who for days prepared food and offered shelter.

“Rayan is alive, we’ll get him out today,” the director of rescue operations, engineer Mourad Al Jazouli, announced late in the afternoon. But that didn’t happen, the rescuers managed to get Rayan out of the well, but there was nothing more for him to do.