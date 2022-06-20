Rayane Bounida, the Belgian-Moroccan confused with Mateo, the son of Lionel Messi

Moroccan Rayane Bounida, a young Belgian football hopeful, has been confused with Mateo Messi, the youngest son of Argentina international Lionel Messi, in a video where he dribbles with the ball during a training session. The video, posted on social media, went viral.

Rayane has been mistaken for Mateo Messi, Lionel Messi’s second son, to whom he bears an amazing physical resemblance. “Mateo Messi is going to be better than his father,” tweeted one internet user. “Is it really him? asked others. In the 12-second video, the young man is seen dribbling three players with incredible technique, before scoring a goal with a powerful shot.

It was sports journalist Verónica Brunati who put an end to the doubts of internet users, clarifying that the boy in the video is actually Rayane, the jewel that Ajax signed last March. “He’s the boy in the video that went viral and that some shared thinking it was Mateo Messi. His name is Rayane, he played for Anderlecht and signed for Ajax,” Brunati explained in a post on Twitter.

The journalist shared the Dutch club’s official tweet announcing the arrival of the 16-year-old. “Welcome to Ajax, Rayane! “, posted the club with a photo of him. Rayane Bounida was born on March 3, 2006 in Vilvoorde, Belgium, to Moroccan parents. He has been considered a great promise in Belgian football since he was 8 years old. An attacking midfielder, he made his debut in the Anderlecht youth team and joined the Ajax squad at the age of 16.

The Dutch club should pay 700,000 euros per year to the Belgian club for his transfer. His contract runs until June 30, 2025, with the possibility of extending for two seasons. Rayane Bounida was also in the sights of several major European clubs such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. He is the captain of the Belgium national U-18 team where he scored 4 goals in 11 games.