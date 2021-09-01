‘Raymond and Ray’ Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke half brothers for Apple

From Apple Studios comes the news of Raymond and Ray, a new film that unites Ewan McGregor And Ethan Hawke in the story of two half-brothers who are reunited at their father’s funeral. The look at branch ties was written and directed by Rodrigo García, which he has already supervised Albert Nobbs And In Treatment.

The two half-brothers in Raymond and Ray

McGregor will interpret Raymond, while Hawke will retract Ray. Both grappling with the legacy of their difficult relationship with their demanding parent. According to what was reported: “Somehow, each of them still has a sense of humor, and the funeral [del padre] it is an opportunity for them to reinvent themselves. There is anger, there is pain, there is madness, there could be love, and there is certainly a grave to dig“.

The production of the film

The film will be produced by the Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón (Rome), Bonnie Curtis (Save Private Ryan) And Julie Lynn (Albert Nobbs), which they will produce through Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez And Shea Kammer they will be executive producers.

Apple’s other projects as well Raymond and Ray

Raymond and Ray is the latest stellar production of Apple. Over the past few months, the tech giant has showcased several high-profile movies for its streaming platform Apple TV Plus, including Emancipation, which unites the director Antoine Fuqua And Will Smith. But still Killers of the Flower Moon from Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo Dicaprio And Robert De Niro; Finch with Tom Hanks; And The Tragedy of Macbeth from Joel Coen, with Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand.

All time Apple has, then, recently distributed TAIL, a family drama that premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, and also premiered Greyhound, a drama about World War II with Hanks.

The commitments of McGregor and Hawke

McGregor recently starred in Halston, earning an Emmy nomination. He will soon appear in the streaming series Obi-Wan Kenobi of the Disney Plus. Hawke appeared in The Good Lord Bird from Showtime with rave reviews. He will co-star in the horror film of Blumhouse The Black Phone and in the ensemble of Knives Out 2.

(Source Variety)