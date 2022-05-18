Raymond Arrieta and Dagmar Rivera isolate themselves after testing positive for COVID-19

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past weeks continues to increase. Yesterday, tv presenters Raymond Arrieta Y Dagmar Rivera announced that they were infected with the virus.

As expected, both took precautionary and isolation measures, so neither of them showed up to work on the programs. Telemundo Puerto Rico in which they participate.

Last night, Arrieta was replaced on his nightly show “Raymond and his friends” by the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi. The interpreter opened with the traditional monologue, while the comedian appeared through a video call. “’Brother’, you left me here alone!” Fonsi pointed out as he laughed.

“I am with COVID. The worst thing about COVID is the first two days, with fever, chills, headache and the worst thing from then on is loneliness, being alone in the house, not even the dog pays attention to me “, Narrated Arrieta, who remains in isolation at home. “But already today, thank God, from the first day I take the medication, I already feel better.”

Fonsi, who is on the island to promote his next concert “Perfect Night Tour” on May 27 and 28, 2022 at the Coliseo de Puerto Ricomentioned that, for that night, the comedy program would be called “Fonsi and his friends”.

For her part, Dagmar published a message along with a photo of her in which she appeared with Arrieta with the message “and to look more like us, both with COVID-19, but in clear recovery. Being vaccinated helps us. I even thought that I was going to be undefeated, but she touched me. A hug, ‘partner’!”wrote the artist, who had not appeared on Telemundo’s “Día a día” program for several days.