Raymond Arrieta: “Don’t make me cry because I haven’t taken a step yet”

Humacao.- The 14th edition of the walk “Give Life Walking with Raymond” What does the animator do? Raymond Arrietafor the patients of Cancer Hospital of Puerto Rico started this afternoon, with a different, special and personal nuance for the comedian.

For the first time, the steps that Arrieta will take on the six-day journey are dedicated to someone in his family who is facing cancer. The disease for which thousands of people accompany him in his deed knocked on the door of his home. The comedian’s father, Ramón Arrieta, suffers from cancer and the host of Telemundo’s “Raymond and his friends” program will dedicate the fourteenth edition that began today from the Marcelo Trujillo Panisse Coliseum in Humacao to him.

Yesterday, Arrieta revealed his father’s condition during an intervention on Telemundo’s “Día a Día” program, which he animates with his colleague Dagmar, who in the past faced cancer.

The entertainer said that his father was operated on, is undergoing treatment and is in very good spirits. However, the only thing his father regrets is “not being here for 14 years that he has been coming.”

For the presenter, talking about his father a few minutes after starting the walk that started at 3:08 pm caused a smack in his throat and a short cry that he stopped immediately to be able to control his emotions and not break down.

“Don’t make me cry because I haven’t taken a step yet,” Arrieta warned before the start of the walk in an aside with the media.

Arrieta explained that “every person who is here has a person they are walking for” and that this time will be special for him “because I never would have imagined that this would be our turn.”

As in past editions, Arrieta is emotionally strengthened and anxious at the same time, before leaving the event, not knowing what the stories of the road will be like.

He is aware that during this walk, he will be the one who receives expressions of solidarity and encouragement on many occasions in the face of his father’s situation. The fact of recognizing that this can happen, causes a host of emotions that come to the surface between tears.

“This morning I left home and went to buy lunch in front of the house and the first thing a person says to me is blessings to your dad (cries). That was my lunch. But I have this (points to glasses) which is my trick. It’s going to be a very emotional and tear-filled walk. A rise and fall of emotions. That’s what hurts more than the hips at six miles, ”revealed the presenter who intends to complete this edition and“ with God’s favor ”he hopes that his father will participate in the 2023 walk.

In his walk for more than a decade, Arrieta admits that psychological, emotional and physical strength is required, which is sometimes broken by the thousands of stories of cancer patients and their families. However, neither he nor the rest of the thousands of people who accompany him in this laudable feat are removed, since they all represent the fight against the disease.

“The most difficult thing is that you don’t know what you’re going to face. She was talking to (Hermes) Croatto on the way who was teaching her stories from the age of 14. As a young woman she came once screaming for me to give her an autograph and she was going to take it to her mother who was in the hospital and when she arrived at the hospital her mother had died of cancer. The girl came back with a shirt that said ‘mommy I was late but I made it. They are strong stories and anyone cries. You have to learn to cry,” he said.

The presenter indicated that a specific collection goal is not set to “not put that pressure on me.”

Last year that the walk was atypical since it was in December, between the pandemic and six days of rain, they managed to exceed more than $1,800,000.

The presenter of “Day by Day” started the walk accompanied by Alexandra Fuentes, Alex DJ, Hermes Croatto, Oscarito, Willito Otero and the rest of the team of volunteers in the midst of dozens of people who shouted his name. The same collective cry was present for the cheerleader Alexandra Fuentes. The atmosphere of the exit is always given with great enthusiasm and optimism on the part of the walkers. It is a very emotional event.

Arrieta, in addition to the dedication of the walk to his father, dedicates the deed to the director of “Día a Día”, Pedro Alicea, and to the late Ilia García Torres, who was president of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rican League Against the Cancer and passed away on July 4.

The first day’s journey is 8.4 miles and ends at the Malecón de Naguabo. The walkers left the Marcelo Trujillo Panisse Coliseum in Humcao en route along PR 3 highway heading east towards Naguabo, where they should arrive tonight.

Arrieta and the team that accompanies him rest in the municipality and resume tomorrow, Thursday, the route that goes from Naguabo to Ceiba and that includes 10.2 miles. The morning departure is from the Malecón de Naguabo on PR 3 in the direction of the urban area.

The walk will culminate on Monday, August 22 with the last section from Loíza to Carolina, which includes about 9.4 miles.

The closing of “Da Vida Caminando con Raymond” will be in the parking lot of the Guillermo Angulo Coliseum, where the walk ends and from where the program “Día a Día” will be broadcast, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, on Telemundo. This day the route of the Metropolitan Bus Authority (AMA) in Carolina will be affected.

On this occasion, due to COVID-19, there will be no programming at night at the arrival points.

Fundraising is through sponsors, sale of shirts and hats in Me Salvé and the money collected on the street during the walk. Merchandise in Me Salvé stores is still available.