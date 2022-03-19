Rays teach Wander Franco a lesson for parking poorly

Rays shortstop Wanfer Franco got a lesson for parking his truck in the team president’s spot

the dominican Wander Franco may have a great new contract with the Tampa Raysbut that doesn’t mean he’s immune to pranks in the clubhouse in the MLB.

When the Rays shortstop parked his Range Rover in the spot reserved for president of baseball operations Erik Neander on Friday morning, he didn’t know what was in store for him.

Manager Kevin Cash ran through the spring training facility looking for Erick Neander, who was in the middle of an on-camera interview with Bally Sports Florida’s Tricia Whitaker. Cash interrupted the interview to tell Neander about his cheeky star, and they went back to the main stadium where the Rays players were stretching before batting practice.

Neander eventually gave Franco a big hug and the car was removed before batting practice began.

