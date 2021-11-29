Raz Degan, from the drama of his brother to the serious health problem: this is how he is today

The actor Raz Degan from the serious health problem to the drama of his brother: here’s how he is today, the details and the curiosities

Fascinating with eyes of ice and disarming beauty is the phrase to define one of the faces most appreciated by the public, namely that of Raz Degan, television personality actor and former Israeli model who works mainly in Italy and on his account especially on private life there would be a lot to tell. A person who has traveled a lot and met one of the loves of his life with whom he lived an intense love affair. He was sentimentally linked to one of the most important faces of the Good Sunday program, Paola Barale.

After completing his military service, he began to work as a model leading a life mainly in Thailand, the United States, Italy, Australia and France, winning the magazines of several very important editorials including Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan And Glamor. His face also becomes representative in Italy for several commercials including that of Polaroid, where he played a rock singer, the foam bath Scots pine in which he pronounced two phrases that have remained in the mind of the public such as I don’t eat meat tonight; in another, he said I’m not hungry tonight and finally the publicity that has given it notoriety, that is the bitter Jägermeister.

After his success as a model, he arrives in Italy and begins to work as an actor acting for both Italian and American productions, undertaking both a film and television career. Among the films to which he has lent his face we can remember some like Prêt-à-Porter, Little Sister and the Prince of the Dream, the TV miniseries The girls of the Spanish Steps, directed by José María Sánchez, Squillo and Murderous couple.

He revealed in an interview that the first years of his career he worked without earning anything but that he managed to survive thanks to his beauty: “Every evening I was invited to a party and so food was guaranteed “. In addition, in another interview he revealed the reason why he agreed to participate in the reality show L’Isola dei stelle, associating it only with earnings, revealing: “My mother was sick […] There I met a lot of ignorance, hermit crabs have more dignity, but nature was a gift that loaded my soul“.

Raz Degan as she is today

Raz Degan lived some truly dramatic moments in his life, one in particular concerned his brother who somewhat told Verissimo’s microphones he had problems with drugs.

He confessed: “M.I brother yes drugged ” , so that Yari Blu Degan, he had entered the drug tunnel and managed to save himself.

He also spoke of the experience lived on the Island of the famous, revealing: “I would like a role that can allow me to share my experience. I’d like to put the competitors in trouble. See some real castaways, who put themselves to the test. The Island has something to teach you, it can really enrich you. Enough gossip, enough fictions “.

This is what the actor and model hopes for the future.