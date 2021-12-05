Raz Degan, the tragic situation: confined to a wheelchair – the Democrat

Raz Degan and the difficult moment he had to live in his life. He talked about it some time ago, leaving everyone speechless

Among the characters who have found great success in the entertainment world in Italy, the profile of Raz Degan it is certainly one of the most interesting. Israeli actor who has imposed himself thanks to several interesting works that have seen him protagonist, but also able to make people talk about himself for what is the classic gossip, the one that captures pages and pages of tabloid magazines.

And so the story with Paola Barale was certainly the one that captured media attention for a long time. The two, in fact, have been a couple for a long period of time, finding themselves even after the last push and pull. After the long relationship with the dancer Gianni Sperti, in fact, Barale had a love affair with the Israeli model, thus starting their story in 2002.

The crises, as mentioned, have been different and everything is finished in 2015, when the relationship ended with the announcement made by the woman through social networks. The reasons for the separation, it must be said, were never known, but the attention on the two remained for some time after the breakup.

On the microphones of ‘Do Not Disturb’, Barale spoke about the relationship with Raz: “The most difficult moment of my life was the end of the story with my last boyfriend. It was something I didn’t want. Letting go of a person you love very much, who you love very much, is very difficult. I believe it is a high school diploma and great love, if you love someone you respect them “.

Raz Degan, the difficult revelation about the past

Raz’s was a life with many experiences that marked his life. One of these happened some time ago, and was told by the same Israeli model who told of a very difficult moment in his life.

It all happened right in 2015, close to the break with the Barale. “I was operated on for a hernia and for many months I was forced, first in bed, then in a wheelchair. Now I appreciate much more what it means to walk, get up and sit down ”, Degan’s words.

In short, a really difficult moment that saw him grappling with a serious problem, which could have created problems even on a psychological level. Raz, on the other hand, he got up promptly. Facing life with a much stronger and more mature thought about the important things to take into consideration.