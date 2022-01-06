Razer X Fossil Gen 6, the smartwatch arrives for gamer fans of the brand | CES 2022

Razer and Fossil have joined forces for a limited edition smartwatch: the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch. The wearable, based on the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform and Google Wear OS (upgradeable to Wear OS 3 in 2022), will be available for purchase globally from January 10 at 5:00 pm at the price of $ 329, in limited quantities of only 1,337 units, at fossil.com and razer.com.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch has a 44 mm black case, three exclusive faces of the Razer watch (Analog, Text and Chroma), as well as two stylish 22mm silicone straps custom and interchangeable in Razer’s iconic black and green colors.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch also features functionality to keep the wearer’s health under control. The device tracks the course of sleep, boasts a sensor of heart rate and a sensor SpO2, which estimates the wearer’s blood oxygen measurements to monitor levels over time.

Additionally, users can enjoy Fossil’s previously released updates, including Cardio Fitness Level monitoring, which shows a VO2 estimate maximum using resting heart rate and user’s biometrics to indicate overall cardiorespiratory health over time.

Tracking your goals, interacting with “hands-free” notifications and making calls via the built-in microphone complete the picture. Finally, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is able to reach 80% charge in just over 30 minutes, so you can use it almost without interruption.