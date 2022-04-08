Razer’s new headquarters looks like one of its products for gamers

Image : Razer/YouTube/Kotaku

Razer is known for its black and green gaming keyboards, headsets, and computers. Now we can add your regional headquarters to that list.

As VR developer Kenji Iguchi says in a viral tweet, Razer’s new headquarters in Southeast Asia is about as Razer as you can imagine. And if not, look at it! You cannot confuse that building with the offices of any other company.

“One of the most distinctive architectural landmarks in the One-north district,” notes an official press release“Razer’s new headquarters features an iconic black facade with acid green lines running through the building, a tribute to the brand’s instantly recognizable aesthetic.”

During the day, it’s less reminiscent of the Razer aesthetic, but once the sun goes down, the vibe of the building is pure gaming peripheral.

The headquarters is located at One-north, which is the business and technology hub of Singapore.

And inside, is it also dark and neon green? That would be cool, like being inside a Razer peripheral. But I’m not sure that’s it best lighting for work every day .

Fortunately for the eyes of the employees, the office appears to be well lit. Do you realize that the chairs are all Razer gaming chairs? Even executive meeting rooms use them.

“With Razer’s new headquarters in Southeast Asia, we’re excited to expand our family in Singapore from 600 to 1,000 employees,” says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO.

There is space for employees to relax at work, also with analog games.

“The new regional headquarters represents everything Razer stands for, from innovation to design to sustainability, and will not only be home to Razer’s growing workforce, but also to emerging entrepreneurs and even gamers looking for a place to play. train and learn too”.

If that wasn’t enough (apparently it isn’t!), the building is also home to a RazerStore and a RazerCafe, complete with a robotic arm that acts as a barista to serve the coffee.