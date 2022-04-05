Entertainment

Raziel, CMLL fighter, died at the age of 49

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Mexico City /

Razielfighter who was part of the World Wrestling Council (CMLL), died at the age of 49 without knowing the reasons.

It was the body itself that announced the death with a brief message in which He pointed out that he joined “the penalty that seizes the luchísitica family”.

Raziel he stood out for being rude, although with a refined techniquemany times pointed out that he should have had a greater projection in Mexican wrestling.

He was part of the third Hell’s Gatekeepersalong with Virus and Cancerbero, with whom he held the CMLL national trio championship.

He began his career in the strings under the name Neoin 1993, to later be called Caligula.

His entry to the CMLL occurred in 2004 and there he managed to stand out accompanied by his partner, Messala.

Starting from 2009 took the name of Raziela character with whom he had his best moments to the extent that in 2017 he took him to Japan.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Andrew Garfield’s Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Shuts Down Breakup Reports

2 mins ago

Kirby makes history and wins a 2022 Grammy Award

14 mins ago

Rumors of romance between Ana de Armas and Chris Evans grow

25 mins ago

El Mayor Clásico changes its artistic name

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button