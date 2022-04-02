Razzie Award organizers decided to take away Bruce Willis’ recent recognition after learning of his health condition

A week ago, the Razzie Awards were held, the “anti-awards” that recognize the worst in cinema. And this year, Bruce Willis he had a category all to himself. Although “Cosmic Sin” was the winner, the diagnosis of aphasia that was revealed this Wednesday changes everything.

And it is that the founders of these awards indicated that they will take away this dishonor after learning of the revelation of the actor’s state of health.

In a statement sent to new york post, John Wilson and Mo Murphy, part of the founding group of the Razzie Awards, noted that “after much consideration, We have decided to rescind the award given to Bruce Willis following his health status disclosure.”

It should be noted that it would not be the only actor who would have this honor, since they are evaluating also taking it away from Shelley Duvall for her performance in “The Shining”, since she considers that she was influenced by the mistreatment suffered by Stanley Kubrick.

The Bruce Willis Ad

This Wednesday, the daughter of Bruce WIllis wrote the following statement: “To the incredible fans of Bruce, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia which is affecting his cognitive abilities.”.

To then say “as a result of this and with much considerationBruce walks away from the career that has meant so much to him”.