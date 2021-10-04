Razzie Awards 2021, the nominations: there is Robert Downey Jr.

Like the Oscars, the Razzie Awards, which name the worst films brought to theaters or on streaming platforms, as well as the worst actor rehearsals. This edition will undoubtedly discuss the presence of Robert Downey Jr. among the candidates for the worst actor. The reference is not to “Avengers: Endgame”, but to “Dolittle“.
Space also for “Wonder Woman 1984“Among the nominations. Also particularly mentioned “Hubie Halloween” by Adam Sandler. Eddie Murphy recently talked about the Razzie Awards, linking the nominations to his hiatus from acting: “I realized I was making films that I didn’t like. They gave me the Razzie as the worst actor of all time. I told myself I need a break. It was supposed to be a one-year stop but instead they became six ”.
Razzie Awards 2021, the nominations
Here are the nominations for all categories of the 2021 Razzie Awards:
- Worst movie: 365 Days; Absolute Proof, Dolittle, Fantasy Island, Music
- Worst actor: Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle), Mike Lindell (Absolute Proof), Michele Morrone (365 Days), Adam Sandler (Hubie Halloween), David Spade (The Wrong Missy)
- Worst actress: Anne Hathaway: (His Last Wish and The Witches), Katie Holmes (The Boys 2 – The Curse of Brahms and The Secret – The Power of Dreaming), Kate Hudson (Music), Lauren Lapkus (The Missy Missy), Anna -Maria Sieklucka (365 Days)
- Worst Supporting Actor: Chevy Chase (The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee), Rudy Giuliani (Borat 2), Shia LaBeouf (The Tax Collector), Arnold Schwarzenegger (Iron Mask), Bruce Willis (Breach, Hard Kill and Survive the Night)
- Worst Supporting Actress: Glenn Close (American Elegy), Lucy Hale (Fantasy Island), Maggie Q (Fantasy Island), Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984), Maddie Ziegler (Music)
- Worst screen combo: Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani (Borat 2), Robert Downey Jr. and his Welsh accent (Dolittle), Harrison Ford and the dog in CGI (Call of the Wild), Lauren Lapkus and David Spade (The Missy Missy), Adam Sandler and his simpleton voice (Hubie Halloween)