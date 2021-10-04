Razzie Awards 2021, the nominations: there is Robert Downey Jr.

Like the Oscars, the Razzie Awards, which name the worst films brought to theaters or on streaming platforms, as well as the worst actor rehearsals. This edition will undoubtedly discuss the presence of Robert Downey Jr. among the candidates for the worst actor. The reference is not to “Avengers: Endgame”, but to “Dolittle“.

Space also for “Wonder Woman 1984“Among the nominations. Also particularly mentioned “Hubie Halloween” by Adam Sandler. Eddie Murphy recently talked about the Razzie Awards, linking the nominations to his hiatus from acting: “I realized I was making films that I didn’t like. They gave me the Razzie as the worst actor of all time. I told myself I need a break. It was supposed to be a one-year stop but instead they became six ”.