Razzie Awards 2022, all the anti-Oscar nominations

Sandra Bullock collected her golden raspberry figurine the day before she received the first Oscar Prize career (for The Blind Sidewhile the one as worst interpreter was awarded to her for About Steve). It is called fair play and only the greats succeed. Anyway, whether Hollywood stars want it or not, the Razzie Awards (Golden Raspberry Awards) every year they celebrate the worst of American cinema. And the nominations of the 2022 edition (with ceremony on March 26th), as in every season, reserve hilarious surprises. The nominations show that in the same year, even a superstar can go from the top of the Olympus of celebrities and box office to the undergrowth of anonymity and professional disgrace.
This edition is also hilarious and irreverent because among the competitors as the worst supporting actor there are three real stars: Jared Leto (for the controversial accent in House of Gucci) and Mel Gibson (Dangerous), as well as Ben Affleck (for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, presented at the Venice Film Festival with his friend Matt Damon), who has already won the award four times in his career, including once for the worst alchemy on screen, with Jennifer Lopez in Gigli (ironic, huh?).
But to stock up on candidacies, he thinks about it – surprisingly? – a Netflix title, Diana the Musicalwhich has conquered nine. In the period of commemoration for the 25th anniversary of the death of the sad princess, evidently the sung and ballad version of her life had no effect on the public and on the insiders.
Amy Adams did an encoreboth for Dear Evan Hansen that The woman at the window (Netflix title earned a total of 5 nominations).
The record of the year belongs to Bruce Willis che, in the face of 8 nominations, has earned a category of its own from the title Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 film (in practice he didn’t make a good one… of film, of course). But it is far from reaching the peaks of Sylvester Stallone, who has won 10 times and collected 31 nominations.
Among the titles in contention Karen earned five nominations, Space Jam: A New Legacy instead four, Infinite And The Misfits come to three.
Throughout their (in) glorious history, the Razzie have also boasted bizarre situations, such as being nominated for best and worst actor or film in the same season at the same time. Oscar that ai Raspberry (for the record, raspberry was chosen because in Anglo-Saxon countries it is the equivalent of our eggs, thrown when a show is disappointing).
Here is the full list of 2022 nominations:
Worst movie of the year
Diana the Musical
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The woman at the window
Worst leading actor
Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf / Diana the Musical
LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg / Infinite
Worst leading actress
Amy Adams / The woman at the window
Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning / Karen
Ruby Rose / Vanquish
Worst Supporting Actress
Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson / Infinite
Erin Davie / Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye / Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
Worst Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
Nick Cannon / The Misfits
Mel Gibson / Dangerous
Gareth Keegan / Diana the Musical
Jared Leto / House of Gucci
Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 film
Bruce Willis / American Siege
Bruce Willis / Apex
Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis / Deadlock
Bruce Willis / Fortress
Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis / Out of Death
Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
Worst director
Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen
Coke Daniels / Karen
Renny Harlin / The Misfits
Joe Wright / The woman at the window
Worst pair
Any member of the cast, choreography or song / Diana the Musical
LeBron James and any other Warner cartoon character / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto and any face with 9 pounds of latex, geeky outfit and ridiculous accent / House of Gucci
Ben Platt and any other character who acts as Platt for whom it is normal to sing 24 hours a day / Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry / Tom & Jerry the Movie
Worst remake, rip-off and sequel
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist
The woman at the window
Worst script
Diana the Musical
Karen
The Misfits
Twist
The woman at the window