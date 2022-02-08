Razzie Awards 2022, all the anti-Oscar nominations

Sandra Bullock collected her golden raspberry figurine the day before she received the first Oscar Prize career (for The Blind Sidewhile the one as worst interpreter was awarded to her for About Steve). It is called fair play and only the greats succeed. Anyway, whether Hollywood stars want it or not, the Razzie Awards (Golden Raspberry Awards) every year they celebrate the worst of American cinema. And the nominations of the 2022 edition (with ceremony on March 26th), as in every season, reserve hilarious surprises. The nominations show that in the same year, even a superstar can go from the top of the Olympus of celebrities and box office to the undergrowth of anonymity and professional disgrace.

This edition is also hilarious and irreverent because among the competitors as the worst supporting actor there are three real stars: Jared Leto (for the controversial accent in House of Gucci) and Mel Gibson (Dangerous), as well as Ben Affleck (for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, presented at the Venice Film Festival with his friend Matt Damon), who has already won the award four times in his career, including once for the worst alchemy on screen, with Jennifer Lopez in Gigli (ironic, huh?).

But to stock up on candidacies, he thinks about it – surprisingly? – a Netflix title, Diana the Musicalwhich has conquered nine. In the period of commemoration for the 25th anniversary of the death of the sad princess, evidently the sung and ballad version of her life had no effect on the public and on the insiders.

Amy Adams did an encoreboth for Dear Evan Hansen that The woman at the window (Netflix title earned a total of 5 nominations).

The record of the year belongs to Bruce Willis che, in the face of 8 nominations, has earned a category of its own from the title Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 film (in practice he didn’t make a good one… of film, of course). But it is far from reaching the peaks of Sylvester Stallone, who has won 10 times and collected 31 nominations.

Among the titles in contention Karen earned five nominations, Space Jam: A New Legacy instead four, Infinite And The Misfits come to three.

Throughout their (in) glorious history, the Razzie have also boasted bizarre situations, such as being nominated for best and worst actor or film in the same season at the same time. Oscar that ai Raspberry (for the record, raspberry was chosen because in Anglo-Saxon countries it is the equivalent of our eggs, thrown when a show is disappointing).

Here is the full list of 2022 nominations:

Worst movie of the year

Diana the Musical

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The woman at the window

Worst leading actor

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf / Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

Worst leading actress

Amy Adams / The woman at the window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning / Karen

Ruby Rose / Vanquish

Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson / Infinite

Erin Davie / Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye / Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / The Misfits

Mel Gibson / Dangerous

Gareth Keegan / Diana the Musical

Jared Leto / House of Gucci

Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 film

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

Worst director

Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen

Coke Daniels / Karen

Renny Harlin / The Misfits

Joe Wright / The woman at the window

Worst pair

Any member of the cast, choreography or song / Diana the Musical

LeBron James and any other Warner cartoon character / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto and any face with 9 pounds of latex, geeky outfit and ridiculous accent / House of Gucci

Ben Platt and any other character who acts as Platt for whom it is normal to sing 24 hours a day / Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry / Tom & Jerry the Movie

Worst remake, rip-off and sequel

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist

The woman at the window

Worst script

Diana the Musical

Karen

The Misfits

Twist

The woman at the window