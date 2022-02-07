Razzie Awards 2022: nominated Jared Leto, Megan Fox and Bruce Willis

As per tradition, the day before the nominations of the Oscar, which we will not fail to talk about tomorrow, the nominations of some other “slightly” less coveted prizes are announced: Razzie Awards. Also known as the Oscars of the worst of the last film year.

This year there are many stars who have received the honor, or rather the dishonor, of having been nominated. Record breaking Bruce Willis: the star of the saga of Die Hard he “deserved” 8 nominations in a category entirely dedicated to him: the worst performance of Bruce Willis in a film of 2021, which includes the unfortunate films American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Out of Death, Survive the Game And Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Double nomination instead for Amy Adams: as Worst Lead Actress for Thriller The woman at the window and as Worst Supporting Actress for the Musical Dear Evan Hansen. Among the worst actresses a space has also been carved out in spite of herself Megan Fox, for its interpretation in Midnight in the Switchgrass, starring alongside the aforementioned Bruce Willis and her future second husband Machine Gun Kelly.

Among the candidates there is as well Jared Leto, as Worst Supporting Actor for House of Gucci. A role for which the actor and singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars curiously, tomorrow it could also receive an Oscar nomination. We’ll see if that’s the case.

Meanwhile, here are all the “prestigious” nominations of Razzie Awards 2022.

WORST FILM

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning / Karen

Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson / Infinite

Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / The Misfits

Mel Gibson / Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) Diana the Musical

Jared Leto / House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE OF BRUCE WILLIS IN A FILM OF 2021

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any cast member and any musical (or choreographed) number with silly lyrics / Diana the Musical

LeBron James and any Warner cartoon character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto and his 7kg latex face, his geeky clothes or his ridiculous accent / House of Gucci

Ben Platt and any other character who acts like singing 24/7 is normal / Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels / Karen

Renny Harlin / The Misfits

Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window

WORST SCRIPT

Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

Karen / Written by “Coke” Daniels

The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by AJ Finn

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

