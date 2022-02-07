Razzie Awards 2022: nominated Jared Leto, Megan Fox and Bruce Willis

As per tradition, the day before the nominations of the Oscar, which we will not fail to talk about tomorrow, the nominations of some other “slightly” less coveted prizes are announced: Razzie Awards. Also known as the Oscars of the worst of the last film year.
This year there are many stars who have received the honor, or rather the dishonor, of having been nominated. Record breaking Bruce Willis: the star of the saga of Die Hard he “deserved” 8 nominations in a category entirely dedicated to him: the worst performance of Bruce Willis in a film of 2021, which includes the unfortunate films American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Out of Death, Survive the Game And Midnight in the Switchgrass.
Double nomination instead for Amy Adams: as Worst Lead Actress for Thriller The woman at the window and as Worst Supporting Actress for the Musical Dear Evan Hansen. Among the worst actresses a space has also been carved out in spite of herself Megan Fox, for its interpretation in Midnight in the Switchgrass, starring alongside the aforementioned Bruce Willis and her future second husband Machine Gun Kelly.
Among the candidates there is as well Jared Leto, as Worst Supporting Actor for House of Gucci. A role for which the actor and singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars curiously, tomorrow it could also receive an Oscar nomination. We’ll see if that’s the case.
Meanwhile, here are all the “prestigious” nominations of Razzie Awards 2022.
WORST FILM
Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical
LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg / Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning / Karen
Ruby Rose / Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson / Infinite
Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
Nick Cannon / The Misfits
Mel Gibson / Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) Diana the Musical
Jared Leto / House of Gucci
WORST PERFORMANCE OF BRUCE WILLIS IN A FILM OF 2021
Bruce Willis / American Siege
Bruce Willis / Apex
Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis / Deadlock
Bruce Willis / Fortress
Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis / Out of Death
Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any cast member and any musical (or choreographed) number with silly lyrics / Diana the Musical
LeBron James and any Warner cartoon character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto and his 7kg latex face, his geeky clothes or his ridiculous accent / House of Gucci
Ben Platt and any other character who acts like singing 24/7 is normal / Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie
WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen
“Coke” Daniels / Karen
Renny Harlin / The Misfits
Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window
WORST SCRIPT
Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan
Karen / Written by “Coke” Daniels
The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas
The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by AJ Finn
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)
