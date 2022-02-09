Razzie awards 2022, the nominations for the worst actors

THEn case of major international film competitions – such as the Oscars, the Golden Globes, and so on – we talk about “race for nominations“. But there is a case – a single case – in which perhaps we should speak of “leak“From the nominations. This is the case of the Razzie Awardshonors intended for poorer actors, at less convincing performancesto the worse made movies during the year.

Receiving this award, then, or even just a nomination, is a nice one demerit note in the career of any actor or director. The ceremony of the Razzie Awards 2022 is scheduled for March 26, the day before the 2022 Oscars.

Here are all the nominations ai Razzie Awards 2022. There is no shortage of famous actors, such as Mel Gibson and Jared Leto. Come back Ben Affleckwhich he already won in 2017 with the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and has been nominated many times (unforgettable 2004, the year of the triple nomination as worst actor for Dare devil, Paycheck And Extreme love). But the real winner was Bruce Willis: engaged in a series of B-movies one worse than the other, he obtained the establishment of a special category dedicated to him, aka the worst performance of Bruce Willis in a film of 2021 (yes chooses between Bruce Willis for American SiegeBruce Willis for ApexBruce Willis for Cosmic SinBruce Willis for DeadlockBruce Willis for FortressBruce Willis for Midnight in the SwitchgrassBruce Willis for Out of DeathBruce Willis for Survive the Game).

Among the films that appear with the most nominations there are instead Diana the musical And Dear Evan Hansen.

The nominations for the 2022 Razzie Awards

Worst movie

Diana the Musical

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: New Legends

The woman at the window

Worst actor

Scott Eastwood (Dangerous)

Roe Hartrampf (Diana the Musical)

LeBron James (Space Jam: a new legacy)

Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)

Mark Wahlberg (Infinite)

Worst actress

Amy Adams (The woman at the window)

Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical)

Megan Fox (Midnight in the Switchgrass)

Taryn Manning (Karen)

Ruby Rose (Vanquish)

Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)

Sophie Cookson (Infinite)

Erin Davie (Diana the Musical)

Judy Kaye (Diana the Musical)

Taryn Manning (Every Last One of Them)

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)

Nick Cannon (The Misfits)

Mel Gibson (Dangerous)

Gareth Keegan (Diana the Musical)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Razzie Awards 2022, worst director and screenplay

Worst director

Christopher Ashley (Diana the Musical)

Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)

Coke Daniels (Karen)

Renny Harlin (The Misfits)

Joe Wright (The woman at the window)

Worst script

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Joe DiPietro – Diana the Musical

Coke Daniels – Karen

Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny – The Misfits

John Wrathall and Sally Collett – Twist

Tracy Letts – The woman at the window

Worst performance by Bruce Willis – who in his career has already received nominations for the Razzie in 1991, 1994, 1998 and 2018 – in a 2021 film

American Siege

Apex

Cosmic Sin

Deadlock

Fortress

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Out of Death

Survive the Game

Worst prequel, remake, plagiarism or sequel

Karen (involuntary remake of Cruella)

Space Jam: New Legends

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The woman at the window (plagiarism de The window on the courtyard)

Worst couple on screen

Any cast member and any lyrical or choreographed musical number (Diana the Musical)

LeBron James and any Warner Cartoon or Time-Warner product characters that dribble (Space Jam: New Legends)

Jared Leto & his 17lb latex face, geeky clothes or ridiculous accent (House of Gucci)

Ben Platt and any other character who acts like him, like singing all day is normal (Dear Evan Hansen)

Tom & Jerry (Tom & Jerry the Movie)

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED