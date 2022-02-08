Razzie Awards, all nominations. Netflix buys in here too

Just at the same time as those of the Oscars, we go to the diametrically opposite side of the spectrum and we also point out the nominations for the Razzie Awards, the prizes that, between the serious and the facetious, “celebrate”, so to speak, the worst cinematographic performances of the year. This year goes to Diana: The Musical, for Netflix, the record of nominations; the streaming platform also buys up here, also calculating The Woman at the Window.

Also present is Amazon Prime Video with Infinite, for which Mark Wahlberg was named. He also had the “successful” Space Jam reboot, starring LeBron James. If you want to see the “full event” it won’t take you too long: the video lasts just over 1 minute and a half. The winners will be announced on March 26thas usual the day before the Oscars ceremony.