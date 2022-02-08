Razzie Awards, all nominations. Netflix buys in here too

Just at the same time as those of the Oscars, we go to the diametrically opposite side of the spectrum and we also point out the nominations for the Razzie Awards, the prizes that, between the serious and the facetious, “celebrate”, so to speak, the worst cinematographic performances of the year. This year goes to Diana: The Musical, for Netflix, the record of nominations; the streaming platform also buys up here, also calculating The Woman at the Window.
Also present is Amazon Prime Video with Infinite, for which Mark Wahlberg was named. He also had the “successful” Space Jam reboot, starring LeBron James. If you want to see the “full event” it won’t take you too long: the video lasts just over 1 minute and a half. The winners will be announced on March 26thas usual the day before the Oscars ceremony.
Here are all the official nominations of the Raids (official name: Golden Raspberrywhich could be translated as “Pernacchia d’Oro”) 2021. Note that any colorful descriptions are direct translations:
Worst movie
- Diana the Musical (Netflix)
- Infinite
- Karen
- Space Jam: New Legends
- The woman at the window
Worst remake, imitation or sequel
- Karen (involuntary remake of Cruella)
- Space Jam: New Legends
- Tom & Jerry the Movie
- Twist (Oliver Twist rap remake)
- The woman at the window (imitation of La Finestra sul Cortile)
Worst director
- Christopher Ashley, Diana the Musical
- Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen
- Coke Daniels, Karen
- Renny Harlin, The Misfits
- Joe Wright, The Woman at the Window
Worst script
- Diana the Musical
- Karen
- The Misfits
- Twist
- The woman at the window