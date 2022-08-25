R&B Isn’t Dead: 10 Artists Who Keep It Alive

During an Instagram live, business and music mogul Didi said R&B is dead. However, Deadline disagrees since several talented artists are keeping the musical genre alive.

In a recent Instagram Live, bad boy records the owner, Diddy, issued a statement saying that R&B is dead. Bailiff, also crowned King of R&B, went on a podcast to say his article on the matter.

In the interview, the “Yeah” singer said there would be no hip-hop without R&B.

Moreover, the confession The artist added that R&B is timeless and the “Hello Good Morning” rapper was the sole beneficiary of the R&B sound.

With the flow of up-and-coming talent and quiet R&B brains, it’s hard to believe that R&B is dead.

Deadline, here’s a well-curated list of several new artists keeping R&B alive and timeless:

Muni long

Previously Priscilla Renee, is a singer-songwriter from Vero Beach, Florida.

She recently changed her stage name to Muni Long, launched her record label, supergiant records and releases his first EP Like black.

In 2020 she started to get traction and released another EP titled Nobody knows, which featured her single “Sneaky Link”, which went viral on Tik Tok due to her announcing the word “link” with it, she released her single “Hrs and Hrs” which catapulted her mainstream media career.

summer walker

Summer Walker dreamed of being an artist. So much so that she worked as a housekeeper and stripper while learning to play the guitar on YouTube.

She debuted her song “Girls Need Love” in 2018. A modern tale of how women want love and sex, but they won’t settle for just anyone who can provide one. or the other.

She went on to release her debut album, Above, which detailed his life and views on love and relationships and gave his fans a more vulnerable side of the artist.

Joyce Wrice

Joyce Wrice is a currently unsigned singer/songwriter who has made big strides in the industry.

Additionally, she released her debut album Too developed in 2021 and signed a distribution deal with Sony Music while maintaining his masters.

The “Chandler” singer uses contemporary R&B sound, her smooth vocals and old-school lyrics to create a symphony for today’s listeners.

His first album Too developed is about love, life, relationships and empowerment. Let his listeners know that it’s okay to love someone but forget who you are.

let’s go

Kehlani uses R&B to help tell their queer story. Few artists are open about their sexuality and talk about love stories from a queer perspective, which gives them an edge.

They are inspired by artists like Erykah Badu, Jill Scottand Lauryn Hill, who she believes made her who she is as an artist.

Tink

Tink came on the scene sampling one of the most iconic songs in the realm of R&B.

After catching everyone’s attention and with by Timbaland help, she was going to be a massive star.

After their falling out, she decided to become a freelance artist, probably one of her best decisions. Now she has worked with some of the most influential people in the industry.

While writing relatable songs that show her vulnerability, she’s developed one of her most loyal fans who come back every time she drops some heat.

Hard

Nija started his career as a songwriter. She has worked with artists such as Beyonce, Cardi Band Megan you stallion.

His first project, Don’t say I didn’t warn you showcases his artistic talent outside of working with other people. This project included singles like “Ease My Mind” and “Finesse”.

Which shows her perspective on spending quality time with someone she loves and also how you “fineness” a breakup.

Victoria Monet

Victoria Monet isn’t just known for being the pop sensation’s best friend and songwriter Ariana Grande but also an artist herself.

She uses her sensual voice and transparent lyrics to captivate her fans and draw them into an experience like no other.

Sevyn Streeter

Sevyn Streeter has made a name for himself as a songwriter to work with.

After becoming an independent artist, she became one of the most creative women in R&B.

His lyrics usually have multiple meanings and hidden messages that many people don’t grasp on first listen.

Her latest album, “Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz,” is a project that describes where she is now in her love life, her personal life, and also her outlook on life in general.

Your Stith

Tone Stith is one of the newcomers to the music industry.

He started his career working with Chris Brown on Royalties.

The “FWM” artist is known to be a force in the industry. His style of music is similar to artists like Soulchild Music and Tank, that speak of love and heartbreak. The “Can We Talk” singer adds his style with a wild twist in some of his songs, such as “FWM” and “I Don’t Wanna.”