RBIS earned more than Solana and Ethereum

SPONSORED POST *

Successful 2021 coins like Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu have had an incredible year. They generated a great deal of buzz as prices soared. However, there is one coin that flew under the radar as it quietly gained ground this year: RBIS, the native token of the ArbiSmart project. During the last week, RBIS earned more than any other new star of the year and is now up more than 840%.

Up to 45% per year in guaranteed crypto arbitrage profits

ArbiSmart is an automated crypto arbitrage platform. This means that it generates profits from short instances where a coin is available simultaneously on multiple exchanges, at different prices.

To use the platform, you sign up, deposit fiat or crypto and then leave the rest to the algorithm. ArbiSmart is integrated with 35 exchanges, and follows them 24/7 in search of temporary price differences on hundreds of coins simultaneously. The algorithm converts your funds into RBIS and then when he finds a disparity, he buys the cryptocurrency on the exchange with the lowest available price and then instantly sells it for a profit on the exchange with the highest available price. Yields start at 10.8% per year and go up to 45% per year (0.9% to 3.75% per month) depending on the size of your deposit. You can see exactly where your passive profits fall within this range by entering a deposit amount and a time period in the project return calculator.

ArbiSmart’s profits are predictable because price disparities will continue to emerge, with the same consistency regardless of whether the cryptocurrency market is rising or falling. Price disparities can have a wide variety of causes, such as differences in trading volume between larger and smaller exchanges. Since they occur with the same regularity whether the market enters a bull or bear market, you will continue to earn uninterrupted and reliable profit even in the event of a crash, and your cryptocurrency will not lose its value.

RBIS capital gains of over 840% and rising

In addition to reliable profits from crypto arbitrage of up to 45% per year, ArbiSmart also offers compound interest.

If these profits are then accumulated in a locked savings account for a predetermined period, it is possible to earn up to 1% per day, in additional passive profits, just for holding your funds with ArbiSmart.

The ever-increasing value of the RBIS token it is another source of passive profits. If you only bought RBIS two years ago when the coin was first introduced, your investment will have already gone up by more than 840% and for a number of reasons described below, the price is set to rise in the next few years. months.

Analyst projections of a 4,000% increase by 2023

Between now and the end of the first quarter of 2022, a number of new RBIS utilities will be launched. These include an interest-generating portfolio that supports both crypto and fiat, a crypto credit card, and a yield farming service. With the addition of these new services, the demand for the token will increase, as anyone wishing to use these utilities will first need to purchase RBIS.

However, as demand for the token increases, its availability will remain limited, with the amount of RBIS that can be created up to 450M. This will lead to an increase in value as demand outstrips supply. In fact, by 2023, analysts expect an increase to 40 times the current price.

In a month, RBIS will be listed. Once it is offered on global exchanges, the price is likely to go up even more, as RBIS becomes available to all people who due to ArbiSmart’s EU licensed status have not had access to the token up to this point. This includes all those who are located in countries from which ArbiSmart, as a regulated platform, cannot accept customers, as well as those who prefer not to complete the identity verification procedures, wanting to remain anonymous.

RBIS is on a rapid upward trajectory and looks set to gain significant momentum in the near future. If you want to get on board now, before the price goes even higher, buy RBIS here.

* This item has been paid for. The Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.