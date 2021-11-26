RBIS follows the price increases of ETH, SOL and SHIB

SPONSORED POST *

Recent successful cryptocurrencies such as Cardano, Polkadot, Solana and Shiba Inu have yielded incredible returns to investors, increasing by thousands of percentage points in an incredibly short period of time. Analysts are anticipating that the next currency to explode will be RBIS, the token behind the ArbiSmart project. Its price has already risen by over 800% and by 2023 it is expected to rise by a further 4,000%.

Because the price of RBIS is rising

So what’s behind this optimistic projection e how did RBIS prepare for success?

Usability

ArbiSmart performs fully automated crypto arbitrage, an investment strategy designed to cushion the volatility of the crypto market by exploiting price inefficiencies on exchanges. This means that take advantage of the short periods in which a coin is available simultaneously at different prices.

Price inefficiencies occur all the time, as a result of various factors, such as differences in liquidity and trading volume between the largest and smallest exchanges. ArbiSmart monitors 35 exchanges, 24 hours a day, and when it finds an inefficiency, it buys the cryptocurrency on the exchange where the price is lower and then in a split second, it sells where the price is higher to make a profit on the spread.

As a user of the platform, you sign up, deposit funds in cryptocurrencies or fiat and then the platform’s algorithm does the rest. Convert funds into RBIS and use them to earn passive profits from crypto arbitrage that start at 10.8% per year and go up to 45% per year, depending on the size of your deposit. You can see exactly how much you will earn within this range by entering an investment amount and time period into the platform’s return calculator.

The main advantage here is consistency. Whether the digital currency market is sinking or climbing, pricing inefficiencies will continue to emerge with the same regularity as ever, generating consistent and reliable profits, and ensuring that your cryptocurrencies do not collapse in value, the next time there is a crash.

Therefore, providing a hedge against falling prices, ArbiSmart offers a great low-risk solution for investors who want the incredible earning potential offered only by the crypto market without incurring the very high level of risk associated with such a volatile asset class.

Profitability

In addition to returns reaching 45% per annum (3.75% per month) from crypto arbitrage, ArbiSmart provides passive profits up to 1% per day by storing your funds on the platform, in a blocked savings account for a contractual period.

Furthermore, the capital gains of RBIS are exceptional: at the time of writing, the value of the token has already risen by 818% and is on a steady upward trajectory.

Innovation

RBIS is able to stand out because the ArbiSmart development team is constantly innovating, driving demand for the token. Between now and the end of this winter, ArbiSmart will launch a number of new RBIS utilities, including an interest-bearing portfolio that supports crypto and fiat, a yield farming service and a crypto credit card.

At the end of 2021, RBIS will be listed and the use of any RBIS utility will require purchasing the coin on a global exchange. Until now, the token has only been available through ArbiSmart’s EU-regulated platform, which restricts access to individuals who complete the ID verification process and are from countries where it is authorized to provide the service. However, listing on exchanges should increase demand for the token given that RBIS will become available to a much wider audience.

These factors should push the token price up as supply is always limited to RBIS 450 million. As the supply of tokens becomes increasingly scarce due to the growth in demand, the price will go up.

RBIS has clearly met the criteria to become a successful crypto, with its valuable financial services, substantial revenues, continuous development and growing demand. To get on board now before the price explodes, buy RBIS here.

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.