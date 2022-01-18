RBIS grows faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum

SPONSORED POST *

A coin has started the new year well and is set to explode in 2022. RBIS, the native token of ArbiSmart, took its first steps towards evolving from a crypto arbitrage platform to a hub of different digital currencies and in the next year it is definitely the coin to watch.

RBIS, buy low, sell high

There ArbiSmart platform performs thecrypto arbitrage automated, which means it makes money from short periods, where it is available at different prices at the same time. The user of the platform signs up, deposits FIAT or crypto, then the algorithm takes over. Convert funds into RBIS and use them to generate returns from crypto arbitrage starting at 10.8% per year and reaching 45% per year (from 0.9% to 3.75% per month).

ArbiSmart is integrated with 35 exchanges where it scans hundreds of coins, 24 hours a day, looking for price differences. When it finds a price discrepancy, it automatically buys the coin on the exchange where the price is lower and then instantly sells it on the exchange where the price is higher to make a profit on the spread.

Not only thecrypto arbitrage automated is low effort and low risk, but also offers excellent coverage. Regardless of whether cryptocurrency prices are falling or rising, price differences will continue to occur with the same regularity. So even in a bear market, your investment will continue to earn a steady and predictable profit and your crypto capital will hold its value. In fact, the revenue from automatic cryptocurrency arbitrage is so predictable that it’s possible calculate in advance exactly how much you will earn with any deposit amount over any period of time.

In addition to the returns of up to 45% per year from crypto arbitrage, you can also do up to 1% interest per day, by locking your funds into a long-term savings account for an agreed period.

This is even before taking capital gains into consideration. RBIS has already risen in value by more than 960% and next year is likely to see an unprecedented increase as a result of the listing process and new utilities in the process.

Continuous growth, one exchange at a time

In early January, RBIS started being listed on exchanges. The process will be ongoing throughout 2022 and with each new exchange, the currency will gain traction, proving its viability and gaining more legitimacy.

As a company with EU license, ArbiSmart must comply with the rules which limit who can be accepted as a customer and purchase RBIS through the platform. Hence, through the listing process, RBIS will become accessible to a much wider audience.

The increased accessibility of the token provided by the listing means that while RBIS can currently be purchased for around 12 USD on the platform, it can be sold on exchanges such as LAToken And Coinsbit about 95 USD. This created the opportunity to perform a form of manual cryptocurrency arbitrage, buying low through ArbiSmart and then selling high on an exchange for more than double your money.

Each listing will increase trading volume and liquidity levels as RBIS becomes available to the communities that have built around each new exchange. Additionally, as new exchanges list RBIS, demand for the token will grow. Since the supply of tokens is over, permanently limited to 450 million RBIS, will continue to shrink as the token gains popularity, pushing the price higher.

Arbismart, one platform, multiple new utilities

ArbiSmart has also sparked the new year with the introduction of a large selection of new RBIS utilities. In Q1, the project is launching its own new decentralized yield farming service, offered externally, through UniSwap, which will provide high annual percentage returns in the industry. In exchange for the ability to use your funds to provide liquidity, you will receive generous interest and 0.3% commission on each transaction.

The first half of the year will also see the release of a wallet that generates interest for both FIAT and cryptocurrencies, providing yields up to 45% per year. In early 2022, the ArbiSmart development team will also introduce amobile app, which supports iOS and Android and offers full account management from anywhere, anytime.

Additionally, ArbiSmart is introducing a NFT market, with a collection of 10,000 non-fungible tokens, which can only be purchased using RBIS. Then, later in the year, ArbiSmart will launch an exchange, crypto banking services and a launchpad that allocates funding for promising new coins.

As the ArbiSmart ecosystem expands into new territories, with more listings and the release of a range of valuable products and services, demand is likely ascend at an accelerated pace driving up the price. To get a piece of the stock before the price goes up again, buy RBIS now directly from Arbismart or from a decentralized exchange such as Uniswap.

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.