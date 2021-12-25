RBIS has risen 800% and is rising more than Bitcoin- The Cryptonomist

RBIS, the token that powers the project ArbiSmart is generating a lot of buzz right now, because has now increased by over 700% and through both bull and bear markets it managed to rise steadily, even as the cryptocurrency market collapsed.

How RBIS achieved 800% growth

In 2020, ArbiSmart saw 150% annual growth, and so far, 2021 has seen growth of over 550%. Much of the project’s popularity is due to the fact that ArbiSmart delivers a great cover against a collapse, ensuring that your cryptocurrency never loses its value and continues to generate a profit no matter what is happening in the market.

The reason for this is that ArbiSmart performs crypto arbitrage automated, which is an investment strategy that makes money from temporary price differences. For short periods, a coin can be available on multiple exchanges at different prices at the same time. Price disparities can occur for all sorts of reasons, such as discrepancies in trading volume or liquidity between the largest and smallest exchanges.

The ArbiSmart algorithm, connected to 35 exchanges, identify price differences by buying the coin on the exchange where it is available at the lowest price, before instantly selling it for a profit, on the exchange where it is available at the highest price.

You just have to register, fund your account, with fiat or crypto, and then the algorithm convert your investment into RBIS and uses it to execute crypto arbitrage, 24 hours a day, on your behalf.

As price differences will continue to arise with the same frequency whether the digital currency market is rising or falling, profits are constant and reliable, instead of being at the mercy of cryptocurrency volatility.

ArbiSmart’s crypto arbitrage profits start at 10.8% and go up to 45% annually, depending on the size of your deposit. The predictability of crypto arbitrage returns means that you can calculate in advance exactly how much you will make in passive profits from a given investment amount, over any period of time, using the yield calculator of the project. In addition to the crypto arbitrage APY, the calculator takes into account the compound interest as well as the current value of RBIS, and the capital gains are substantial. If you joined ArbiSmart, when it launched in 2019, your RBIS will be already increased in value by 800%, and it shows no sign of losing momentum.

It is worth noting that you can earn too a passive income of up to 1% per day, just for keeping your money in a locked savings account for a predetermined and contracted period.

Where is the price of RBIS going

Analysts predict that the token RBIS will rise to 40 times its current value by 2023 and this is partly due to major developments in the pipeline. Between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 ArbiSmart is introducing a number of new RBIS utilities. These include a yield farming program, a crypto credit card, a mobile app and an interest-bearing wallet for fiat and crypto. While these new utilities are sure to increase demand for the token, the supply of RBIS will remain limited, permanently limited to 450 million.

Another factor affecting demand is that later this quarter the token will be quoted. So, by the end of 2021, if you want to use any RBIS utility, you will need to purchase the token on an exchange. ArbiSmart has the EU license, so it is only once RBIS is negotiable that it will become available for purchase for those individuals who want to remain anonymous or are from countries from which ArbiSmart cannot accept customers.

As the cryptocurrency market becomes more volatile, ArbiSmart is gaining popularity by offering safe cover against a collapse and with all the new developments on the way, RBIS is one step away from a huge leap in value.

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.