RBIS tracks Bitcoin’s earnings

SPONSORED POST *

There are continually new coins entering the cryptocurrency arena, with varying levels of success. Some glow brightly and then burn out quickly. Others continue to gain ground, with recent examples such as Compound, Cardano and Solana. A token that has already risen more than 760% is RBIS, the native token behind the project ArbiSmart.

Analysts predict that RBIS will be the next big star to explode, with a 4,000% increase by 2023.

Let’s see if we can determine if it can live up to the hype.

What is behind the current success of RBiS and Arbismart?

Reduced risk

In 2020, ArbiSmart’s annual growth was 150%, and so far in 2021 the project has seen a growth of 580%. To understand the growing popularity of the ArbiSmart project and the substantial increase in the value of the RBIS token, let’s start by looking at its usefulness.

ArbiSmart implement a strategy automated investment scheme on behalf of clients, known as crypto arbitrage. It is about taking advantage of short periods during which a coin is available on multiple exchanges at the same time, at different prices. There are all sorts of reasons for these temporary price inefficiencies, for example the disparities in trading volume between the largest and smallest exchanges.

Users of the platform only need to sign up, deposit funds in fiat or crypto and then the algorithm takes over. Convert funds to RBIS and uses them to trade crypto arbitrage, generating profits of up to 45% per year, depending on the size of the deposit.

ArbiSmart scans approx 40 bags simultaneously, 24 hours a day, looking for price differences on all types of digital assets. Then buy the asset on the exchange with the lowest price before immediately selling it on the exchange with the highest price, for the greatest possible profit.

Whether the market is bearish or bullish, price inefficiencies will continue to emerge with the same frequency. Hence, a sudden change in the market trajectory, which is not uncommon in the highly volatile arena of cryptocurrencies, will not interrupt the flow of profits. This makes ArbiSmart a fantastic hedge as your cryptocurrency will hold its value even if the digital currency markets plummet.

Unmatched returns

Profits from crypto arbitrage on the ArbiSmart platform start at 10.8% APY and arrive up to 45% APY (from 0.9% to 3.75% per month), to which compound interest is added.

The unmatched capital gains provide another source of passive income. The token is already increased by more than 760%, which means that a 10K investment in 2019 when RBIS was introduced grew to more than 76K in just two years, before even taking into account the platform’s profits from automated crypto arbitrage.

Then, if you choose to deposit your funds into a locked savings account for a contractual period, you can get up to1% per day of additional passive income.

What will impact the price of RBIS going forward?

New RBIS utilities

There are a number of additional RBIS utilities scheduled for release in the coming months, between now and the end of the first quarter of 2022. These include an interest-generating portfolio that supports both fiat and crypto, a crypto credit card and a new yield farming program.

As the number of RBIS utilities grows, the demand will increase. However, as demand grows, the token supply is finite, permanently limited to 450 million RBIS, so this will likely drive the price up significantly.

Token listing

Another driver of demand is theupcoming listing. By the end of 2021, if you want to use any RBIS utility, you will need to purchase the coin on a global exchange. It will then be accessible to a whole new audience, who cannot purchase the token via the platform with EU license, as they want to remain anonymous or live in countries from which ArbiSmart cannot accept registrations.

The token appears to be just weeks away from a great leap in value, proving it’s worthy of all the recent buzz. So, if you want to be an early adopter of the next “breakout coin”, buy RBIS now.

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.