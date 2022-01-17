RBIS will rise higher than Bitcoin in 2022

SPONSORED POST *

There is a lot of excitement right now around the lucrative possibilities offered by RBIS. The token it powers the ArbiSmart project stands for take off in 2022 and there are a number of factors that are driving its accelerated price rise.

RBIS projects in 2022

Not just the platform of crypto arbitrage the company’s automated offers excellent hedge against falling prices, but 2022 will see the listing of the token on global exchanges and the launch of a large suite of new RBIS utilities.

These developments will generate a host of new earning opportunities. For example, by purchasing RBIS on the ArbiSmart platform and then selling the top-most token on an exchange, RBIS owners are now able to earn unmatched profits, while the token continues to grow.

A record for profit stability

ArbiSmart, a crypto investment platform launched in 2019, provides crypto arbitrage automated. Make money by taking advantage of the windows in which a cryptocurrency is offered at different prices on a number of exchanges at the same time. These price discrepancies occur just as regularly in a bull or bear market, so even if cryptocurrency prices plummet, your capital will not lose its value and you will continue to earn a steady return on investment.

The ArbiSmart algorithm, integrated with nearly 40 exchanges, scan hundreds of digital assets simultaneously, day and night, identifying price differences. It will then buy the coin on the exchange where the price is lower and then automatically sell it on the exchange where the price is higher to make a profit.

The user of the platform simply has to fund their account and then the algorithm does the rest, converting the deposit into RBIS and using it to perform crypto arbitrage. Profits start at 10.8% per year and go up to 45% per year (0.9% to 3.75% per month), depending on the deposit size.

These returns can be supplemented by a deposit into a long-term savings account. These accounts are blocked for a contractual period and offer interest which they reach up to 1% per day depending on the amount deposited, the account currency and the duration of the account block.

Since the RBIS token was introduced it has steadily risen in value. The token has already risen by more than 950% and it is continuing to rise at an accelerating pace, generating exceptional gains. The current listing also opens the door to a number of lucrative opportunities such as manual arbitrage to buy and sell RBIS at a profit. 2022 is likely to see a further increase due to one increasing demand, with each new exchange adding the token, and with the broad suite of new RBIS utilities slated to launch later this year.

A very challenging first half of 2022

RBIS inaugurates the new year through the listing, an ongoing procedure that will continue throughout 2022, as new exchanges add the token.

Having a EU license, ArbiSmart is limited in the choice of who can accept as a customer and allow the purchase of RBIS through the platform. But now it is likely that reach a much wider audience as a result of the listing process. The demand for the token will increase, with each new listing, as RBIS is introduced into the crypto communities that have sprung up around each individual exchange. With wider recognition and awareness of the token comes greater legitimacy and wider ownership. This in turn should increase trading volume and liquidity, making RBIS an even more attractive buy and strengthening its long-term profitability.

As a result of ArbiSmart being regulated, you can currently buy RBIS through the platform for $ 11.5, but you can sell for $ 70 on global exchanges as LAToken And Coinsbit. In fact, by buying RBIS now before the flow of new listings on the horizon pushes the price up, it is possible to perform a type of manual cryptocurrency arbitrage, buying RBIS through ArbiSmart and then selling it for a profit on an exchange. As a result, you are not only earning generous capital gains on the rising value of the token, and passive crypto arbitrage profits of up to 45% per year, plus compound interest, but you are also making well over 100% profits through the manual arbitrage.

Forever limited to 450 million RBIS, the limited supply of tokens will shrink as demand rises. Demand for RBIS is set to skyrocket this year due to the wide range of new utilities being introduced. The first, which will be launched in January, is ArbiSmart’s decentralized program for yield farming, using the DeFi aggregators, which will be offered through the external dApp, UniSwap. The rates, paid in RBIS, are exceptionally competitive, and participants will earn 0.3% commission on each exchange in exchange for borrowing their funds to provide liquidity.

In early 2022, a interest-bearing portfolio which supports both cryptocurrencies and FIAT currencies, offering passive profits of up to 45%, as well as amobile app compatible with Apple and Android devices. Additionally, ArbiSmart is introducing a NFT market with a collection of 10,000 non-fungible tokens. NFTs certify the authenticity and ownership of unique digital artwork including video and audio, collectibles and photos, and those on the ArbiSmart market can only be purchased with RBIS.

Maintain momentum until the end of the year

In the second half of 2022, ArbiSmart will launch your own cryptocurrency exchange offering preferential conditions for RBIS owners. The ecosystem will expand further with a springboard to finance potentially profitable new digital assets. Also, ArbiSmart will add a crypto banking suite, including IBAN, crypto credit cards and payment services for transactions between ArbiSmart accounts and international banks.

As the ArbiSmart project expands, it is creating new sources of passive profit and it is evolving into a dynamic and complete one digital currency hub which satisfies a large variety of crypto needs. To get hold of the token before the price rises further, buy now RBIS directly from Arbismart or from a decentralized exchange Uniswap.

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.