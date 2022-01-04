Rc Auto, Poste Italiane rewards those who ask for a quote

Competition with petrol vouchers up for grabs for all customers who request a TPL quote with the post office by March 31st. And the discounts are also triggered.

A rather lavish period of initiatives for Poste Italiane which, after the cashback reimbursement program designed for BancoPosta and PostePay customers, is working on incentives for TPL. The proposal, in this sense, takes the form of a competition. That is, for those who request a TPL Auto quote, the possibility of winning petrol vouchers could materialize. A sort of prize game in essence, aimed at adults and with limited membership for those who have a policy expiring during the period of the competition. The petrol vouchers would be recognized as the participants appear as contractors of a “Private Drive car policy” for a sector I car (private use).

An essential condition, therefore, is that the policy is due to expire. At that point, the holder will be able to request a quote from Poste Italiane through the “Private Drive car policy” service, at any post office authorized to sell the product in question. From that moment on, you will become, in all respects, participants in the competition to obtain petrol vouchers. Keep in mind the deadline for requesting quotes, which is March 31, 2022. After this date, it will no longer be possible to access the competition.

Saving up to 300 euros on RC auto: you can, with a few simple steps

Rc Auto, free petrol vouchers: how the contest works

Once the deadline for requesting quotes has been exceeded, Poste Italiane will draw up a list with the names of the recipients who, by the date, have requested the quote according to the rules of the competition. For the purpose of extraction, even if a taxpayer should have submitted a request for more than one quote on the same plate, only one will be considered. Furthermore, each participant can be drawn only once, as a winner or reserve. The winners will be 1,500 in total, with a draw scheduled for April 30th. The procedures will be supervised by a Chamber of Commerce official or a notary. Each winner will receive a prize worth 50 euros, which will be communicated via email, to the address provided at the time of the request.

Poste Italiane, the new bonus takes off: an upcoming gift for customers

From that moment, Poste will reserve a period of 6 months to send the prize. Specifically, it is a petrol voucher to be used for your vehicle, regardless of the opening of the insurance contract. On this front, Poste Italiane’s RC Auto is part of the Poste Guidare Sicuri program, aimed at all holders of driving licenses. The policy will offer protection for claims caused with an expired driving license or vehicle inspection, as long as it is not more than 120 days. Furthermore, for those who sign the contract by April 30th, they will enjoy a free month of coverage, as well as discounts of 10% if they are a Poste account holder. Another 7.5% less is provided for those who have a postal booklet and 5% for other customers.