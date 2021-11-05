Rc Auto, the extension of direct compensation according to consumers restricts competition instead of increasing it

Even the foreign insurance will have to join the direct compensation. The competition bill freshly approved according to which even companies with registered offices in other Member States are obliged to adhere to the compensation procedure that has been in place since 2007. The declared objective is to eliminate a potential discriminatory treatment to the detriment of Italian companies, but the associations of consumers they are in turmoil because they fear a increase in premiums insurance.

The Consumer Movement, for example, believes that the extension of the obligation to adhere to direct compensation paradoxically ends with theaggravate the current situation of oligopoly and “presents serious problems in terms of anticompetition and abuse of dominant position”, reads a note issued in recent days.

Direct compensation, an Italian peculiarity only, provides that in the event of a road accident (in some certain situations: accident occurring in Italy; collision between only two vehicles, etc.), it is not the insurance company of the civilian responsible but that of the injured party that compensates , explains the association. According to which “this procedure creates a series of distortions already reported on various occasions”. So much so that the secretary of the association Alessandro Mostaccio on the contrary, he asked that direct compensation be overcome in favor of a return “to a pure civil liability system, where ‘he who breaks pays’ or a situation of greater protection of the consumer-damaged that the system is currently unable to guarantee “.

In the opinion of Sonia Monteleone, Head of Insurance MC, then, “the first effect that would weigh the most on consumers would be the increase in the cost of the policy premium; not to mention the uncontrolled proliferation of ineffective clauses with the subject of the Motor TPL contract which provide for illegitimate reductions on the amount of compensation which must always remain integral “. According to the Consumer Movement, in practice, foreign companies exempted from the obligation help the competition by being “free to implement lower and competitive rates”.