Rc Cars and Motorcycles, in addition to insulting injury: everything changes. Watch out for increases

In addition to insulting injury: the owners of motorcycle and cars that have taken out a policy Rc which allows them to suspend their insurance payment when the vehicle is stationary for a certain period could see this privilege vanish due to a new EU directive.

What is the suspension clause Rc

There Suspension of the TPL policy for Cars / Motorcycles “ it is a possibility available to the driver, who may need to use it for various reasons “and that affects” on how often you use your car or motorcycle. In particular circumstances, therefore, owners may need to keep the vehicle stationary and want to freeze their insurance, thus avoiding continuing to pay the insurance premium without making effective use of the vehicle. “, states the regulation published on Segugio.it. In practice, cars or motorbikes must never be used.

The new EU rules

Unfortunately, however, the EU wants to break the eggs in the basket: everything risks disappearing within 24 months due to an amendment by the European Parliament that wants remove this possibility even when the vehicle remains stationary in a private area and is not used on public land: “ the insurance obligation even in private areas will no longer allow drivers to suspend the policy “.

The rising prices are coming

As mentioned at the beginning, in addition to the damage there will also be insult if something is not done to block the directive that will force, in fact, to use only insurance without interruptions: according to the analysis of Segugio, the Rc Moto policy which includes the termination of the contract is more expensive because, in the third quarter of 2021, the cost was around 223.3 against the 205.6 euros of the policy without suspension clause. Annually, however, the annual cost is much higher: it will be the same for the non-suspendable policy (205.6 euros), but will drop to 167.4 euros for the suspendable one if there is an interruption of the contract after three months and to 111, 6 euros for a six-month break. In the first case, the driver will have an increase of 38 euros (+ 23%) compared to the current cost, with the six months, however, an increase of 94 euros is reached, which is a good 84% more. Here, the major increases for motorcyclists will be faced by as many as 3 million Italians.

The difference between regions

The Italian regions most penalized by the European provision will be those of the South where that type of policy is more widespread with peaks of 58.3% in Calabria, 58% in Campania and 55.1% in Puglia. The Northern Regions are “detached” with 33.4% of Lombardy, 36% of Friuli and 37.3% of Trentino. As reported by the Courier service, 2021 was a very favorable year for the motorcycle market with + 15% registrations in the first ten months and + 18% for changes of ownership.