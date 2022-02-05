RC, IVASS, here is the ranking of the companies with the highest number of customer complaints

Something went wrong with the company who insures you the bike? By regulation, in the event of problems with an insurance contract or service, the customer has the right to submit a declaration of dissatisfaction directly to the Complaints Office of the Company, which is required to provide an adequate response within 45 days. Right exercised by numerous contractors, victims, obviously, of as many “problems”. A “list” of complaints to insurance companies received in recent months is provided to us today by IVASS which, with a special “ranking”, has published data and numbers relating to the first half of 2021. According to what was communicated by the Insurance Supervisory Institution , the first six months of the year just ended recorded a total of 47,966 complaints, of which 18,937 only in the motor TPL class, ie 40.5% of the total. How many of these got a response and were “solved”? Insurance companies – specifies the IVASS report – fully accepted 27.6% of complaints, but only 8.8% of disputes ended with a transaction, while rejected complaints amounted to 54.6% . Making the calculations, 9% remains out, still in the preliminary phase at the time of the survey. Even more interesting, and certainly useful for us consumers, is the list – which is a real ranking – of the companies that received the highest number of complaints in the period indicated. The first place (but the number of contracts stipulated must still be taken into account) goes to Unipolsai Assicurazioni SpA with 4,006 complaints (corresponding to 4.15 complaints every 10,000 contracts), followed on the podium by Allianz Direct with 1,916 complaints (10.87 out of 10,000) and, in third place, Allianz SpA 1,484 (3.18). As mentioned, the absolute numbers, however, provide a “partial” picture: taking into account the number of contracts stipulated, the 4,006 complaints received by Unipolsai are in fact, in proportion, much lower than those received for example by Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (310 corresponding complaints to 7.67 every 10 thousand) or Adriatic Osiguranje dd with 232 complaints corresponding to 35.22 out of 10 thousand.

