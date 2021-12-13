Rc, stop suspension and price increases in sight: by how much

Hard times ahead for the payment of car and motorcycle insurance. With the arrival of the bad season, most motorcyclists are forced to leave their beloved two wheels in the garage, but if today they can take advantage of the Rc suspension, they could soon say goodbye to the clause that allows them to save several money. It is about about three million Italians who will have to face an annual increase in insurance of up to 84%.

Stangata Rc, price increases in sight for the stop to the suspension on insurance: the estimates

It is the estimate calculated by the online insurance portal Segugio.it. According to the analysis it would indeed be 42% the share of Italians who, out of a fleet of 7 million vehicles, choose to pay more for the option to suspend the policy.

However, the clause could disappear following an EU directive, to which Italy should adjust within 24 months from publication in the Official Journal, in particular an amendment approved by the European Parliament which establishes how the insurance obligation must be valid, and therefore the liability insurance will have to be paid, even when the vehicle is kept in a private area and is not used on the ground public.

Today, the suspension reduces the actual annual cost of the Rc, for motorcyclists who have signed this type of policy, from the average 223 euros when signing the insurance to 167.4 euros if the vehicle remains stationary for three months and 111.6 euros if it is not used for six.

With the clause removed, the policyholders will be forced to pay the full price of the “non-suspendable” policy, ie on average € 205.6: 23% more in the first case and 84% more for the suspension over the middle of the year (here we talked about falling insurance premiums).

Stangata Rc, price increases in sight for the stop to the suspension on insurance: who will suffer the most

According to the research carried out by the portal, it would be above all in the South to feel the effects on the wallet of the elimination of the suspension, which is preferred most of all in Calabria where it is present in 58.3% of policies, almost as in Campania (58%) and Puglia (55.1%).

At the bottom of this particular ranking are the regions of the North, with Trentino-Alto Adige having 37.3% of RC with the clause, Friuli-Venezia Giulia with 36% and Lombardy 33.4% last.

Numbers that would explain the choice of policyholders of this option, thanks to the possibility of recovering the months in which you do not use your two-wheeled vehicle on the annual duration of the policy (here we talked about the scam sites of auto insurance).