RC without the possibility of suspension, even with the car stationary. But it is to better protect us, they say

Changes on the way on car insurance. In fact, the new directives of the European Union make the Rc car compulsory even when the vehicle is not circulating on strange and is deposited in a private area. The 2021/2118 provision must be made effective in all European countries by the deadline of 23 December 2023. Car insurance is a very expensive item of expenditure for several families who own a car. Car insurance, called TPL and often abbreviated to RCA, is a basic insurance policy that covers accidental damage to or from a car, both when it is parked and when it is on the street. In fact, the acronym stands for “Civil Liability for Cars”. This means that, in the event of any damage done to things or people, the insurance will pay, up to a maximum established at the time of the contract.

As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, there are particular conditions in which the derogation is triggered. For example, you can suspend the insurance on vehicles temporarily withdrawn from circulation, as “Not used for long periods for seasonal use”. This is possible if the European country of reference, in the event of an accident, proceeds with a guarantee fund for damages, which in Italy is possible with the Road Victims Fund. For claims abroad, the strengthening of the compensation systems is envisaged. We are moving towards increasing the minimum ceilings for personal injury, 6,450,000 euros per claim, regardless of the number of injured persons, or 1,300,000 euros per injured person. The changes will also be made for damage to property: € 1,300,000 per claim, regardless of the number of injured persons.

For electric bikes and electric scooters, each nation has the right to decide on the merits of whether or not insurance is required. The aim of the European directive is to extend the protection to third parties damaged by possible accidents and to update the rules. The insurance depends on the Motor TPL limit, that is a limit amount within which the insurance compensation costs are covered. In the event that the customer is not responsible for an accident but represents the injured party, the insurance reimburses the damage suffered.