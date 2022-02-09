Rcs Academy, up for grabs 80 scholarships for young talents – Corriere.it

from Carlotta Lombardo

The innovative masters of the business school and the partnership with companies. The special initiative to reward graduates and managers

There is no age limit to train or specialize. To get back into the game in a constantly evolving world of work the updating of one’s skills and abilities is an indispensable lever for relaunching the economy. Especially now that companies are accelerating the digital transformation towards increasingly innovative and sustainable business and organizational models. But only thanks to highly qualifying training and programs designed in synergy with the large companies of today (and of the future) that the results will not fail. It proves it the high rate of renewal (over 95%) of the work placement period of RCS Academy students. The business school of the Group commissioned by Urbano Cairo, president and CEO of RCS MediaGroup, and Alessandro Bompieri, general manager of News Italy, and directed by Antonella Rossi, has made the bridge between companies and training a winning formula.

An innovative teaching model An innovative teaching model that alternates theory with practice thanks to a qualified network of over 50 partner companies and training programs held by industry experts and Group journalists with an offer of 11 full time masters for new graduates; 2 MBA; 12 part-time masters in a weekend formula to update the skills of those who already work and a large catalog of masters, 100% online and on demand. All developed within seven thematic areas of specialization, or Academy, linked to the Group’s 20 newspapers: from Economy, HR Sustainability and Innovation to Sport; Food & Beverage; Art, Culture and Tourism; Fashion, Luxury and Design; Journalism and Communication and, new for 2022, Healthcare & Pharma. That is the Health System and the challenges of the health emergency in the pharmaceutical and biomedical sector.

Scholarships that reward talents But RCS Academy also rewards talents with 80 scholarships for young graduates and managers offered by the various newspapers. To participate, you must submit your application through the site www.rcsacademy.it

attaching the curriculum. With this special initiative, the RCS Group intends to contribute to creation of the new skills required today by the labor market by making 80 scholarships available to those attending one of the masters starting in 2022 – says Alessandro Bompieri, general manager of News Italy -. Collaboration with the Group’s newspapers is a distinctive factor in the formation of RCS Academy which can count on the contribution of journalists and major names in the newspaper in the various training programs alongside a network of market leaders. To the Group’s 80 scholarships 30 are added, total or partial, offered by partner companies. another distinctive factor of our training which is characterized by the practical and experiential approach built with companies to train the future ruling class – confirms the director of RCS Academy, Antonella Rossi -. In addition to the 600 students trained in two years, now all at work, and more than 1200 students who have already graduated, RCS Academy has trained the managers of the various sectors of specialization, enriched this year by the Academy on the Health System. The centrality of research and technological innovation today are fundamental factors.

The masters Economics Sustainability HR and Innovation – Vsix scholarships offered by Courier service, Courier Innovation, The Economy And Data-Room for the masters in collaboration with the University of Turin, Google, Bcg and Bip with the scientific direction of Massimo Sideri, correspondent and columnist of the Courier service:

the full time MBA Innovation and sustainability (from 24/10) and the Executive MBA (from 25/11). Then the Master in Green & Energy Management in Sustainability (from 28/11, full time) with the scientific direction of Stefano Agnoli, editor-in-chief of Economics, and the master in HR and New organizational models (from 17/10).



Journalism Communication and Marketing – 17 scholarships offered by Courier service, La7, DataRoom for the following master’s degrees Content Writing and creative writing from 20/05; the Executive Master Writing and Journalism today: Corriere method from 17/06; Communication and New Media from 17/10. The Journalism and Communication Academy is under the scientific direction of Mario Garofalo, deputy central editor of Courier service. In collaboration with Google instead the master in Digital Marketing & Social Communication (from 13/6) and with Courier service

of the Evening And La7 Audiovisual Management: Cinema, TV and Entertainment (from 21/11).

Sport – Objective: to update skills related to the digital and managerial world and new development trends in the sports sector. Nine scholarships in collaboration with Corriere della Sera, The Gazzetta dello Sport and Rcs Sports & Events for the full time master of Sport Digital Marketing & Communication (from 13/06), the Executive Master of Sports Journalism Today (from 21/10) and Sports Management (from 21/10). The Scientific Direction of the Sport Academy of Gianni Valenti, deputy director de The Gazzetta dello Sport.

Fashion, luxury and design – The training of excellence with the big names in Fashion and Luxury thanks to the Academy directed by Maria Silvia Sacchi, journalist of the Corriere della Sera. There are 8 scholarships made available by Courier service, iO Woman, Friend And Style for the full time Master in Fashion and Luxury Management (from 17/10) and for the Executive Master Fashion and Luxury: Sustainability, Retail & Digital Marketing (from 20/05). All RCS Academy masters can be followed in the classroom or in live streaming with the online training platform.

Art, culture and tourism – Enhance the Italian cultural and tourist heritage, also thanks to the 12 scholarships of the Corriere della Sera, ReadingSolferino Libri, Art, Where is it And Beautiful Italy for the masters in Art and Culture Management (from 6/06, full time); Art and Digital: Innovative Projects and Marketing and Communication Strategies (from 4/11, part time). The scientific direction of this Academy by Alessandro Cannav, in charge of the Cultural Events pages, and by Roberta Scorranese, Deputy Head of the Corriere’s Cultural Events and Pages.

Food & Beverage – The Academy of one of the most important sectors of Made in Italy: Food & Beverage which, between digitization and sustainability, is constantly evolving. Corriere della Sera And Cook offer 4 scholarships for the full-time master’s degree Food & Beverage Management: Innovation and Sustainability (from 24/10, 6 months in the classroom + 6 internships) and for Food & Wine: Communication, Digi-tal Marketing and Sustainability (from 10/06 for 9 non-consecutive Saturdays). The scientific direction of Angela Frenda, food editor of the Corriere della Sera and editorial manager of Cook.

Healthcare & Pharma – The centrality of technological innovation in changing healthcare, including the new challenges of the healthcare emergency. This new Academy offers 4 scholarships offered by Corriere della Sera And Health Courier for the full time Master in Sanit & Pharma Management (from 21/11) and for the Executive Master Communication & Digital Health (from 14/10), with the Scientific Direction of Fiorenza Sarzanini, deputy director of Corriere della Seraand Luigi Ripamonti, manager of Health Courier.