RCS, revenues and profit are flying, debts under 15 million. Cairo: “Digital on the rise”

Revenues from online platforms now represent 23% of the total. The CEO: “We are very satisfied with the first nine months of 2021”

It is a very positive 2021 for RCS, the publishing house which, among the various publications, also publishes “La Gazzetta dello Sport” and “Corriere della Sera”. The accounts as at 30 September show a net result of 46.6 million and the further reduction of the debt which falls below 15 million euros (14.8 million) from 59.6 at the end of 2020 and from more than 400 five years ago . Revenues reached 610 million, up 23.6% compared to the same period of 2020. Digital revenues represent 23%. EBITDA (gross operating margin) more than tripled, from € 27.7 million to € 92.1 million.

CAIRO SATISFIED – The board of directors announced the entry into the same board of Giuseppe Ferrauto, manager with strategic responsibilities in Cairo Communication and president of RCS Local Editions. “We are very satisfied with the results of the first nine months – commented the president, CEO and publisher Urbano Cairo – which confirm a particularly positive trend, also attested by the reduction in net financial debt. Il Corriere is confirmed as the first Italian newspaper on newsstands, with great performances on digital, like all the newspapers of the group. Finally, it is with pleasure that we welcome Giuseppe Ferrauto, a long-time professional in the Italian publishing scene, to the board of directors “.

FLY THE DIGITAL – Advertising on RCS online media in the first nine months grew by 31.5% in Italy and by 45% in Spain. Corriere della Sera boasts a digital customer base active at the end of September 2021 of 346 thousand subscriptions, while that of the Gazzetta is equal to 78 thousand subscriptions. RCS is the first online publisher in August 2021, with an aggregate figure of over 33 million average monthly unique users (net of duplications).

