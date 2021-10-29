News

reached a new all-time high

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A few days after the historical record of Bitcoin, Ethereum also records a new high. The Ether token, in this case, a few minutes ago it touched $ 4,400 in value: never before had it reached this level.

The cryptocurrency’s previous all-time high was $ 4,379, reached last May. In the last year, the increase has been really important: just think that an Ether token at the beginning of 2021 cost $ 383.

The Ethereum network is more widespread among developers, who choose it to create NFT and Altcoin, a trend that has also had an important impact on the price of the token itself.

Loading...
Advertisements

At the time of writing, Ethereum has fallen below the ATH and is trading at $ 4,343.32, up 4.55% compared to 24 hours ago, and 5.28% on a weekly basis. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is substantially equal compared to yesterday and stands at 61 thousand dollars, while in the last seven days it has reported a decline of 3.66%.

Shiba Inu’s rally seems to have slowed down a bit, which yesterday reached 0.00007013 Dollars. At the time of writing, the Shib token is trading at $ 0.00006928, 3.30% less than yesterday, while the increase over the seven days is still significant and equal to 143%.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

739
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
722
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
639
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
605
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
565
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
502
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
497
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
406
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
391
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
377
News

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer From CoinTelegraph
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top