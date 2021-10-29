reached a new all-time high

A few days after the historical record of Bitcoin, Ethereum also records a new high. The Ether token, in this case, a few minutes ago it touched $ 4,400 in value: never before had it reached this level.

The cryptocurrency’s previous all-time high was $ 4,379, reached last May. In the last year, the increase has been really important: just think that an Ether token at the beginning of 2021 cost $ 383.

The Ethereum network is more widespread among developers, who choose it to create NFT and Altcoin, a trend that has also had an important impact on the price of the token itself.

At the time of writing, Ethereum has fallen below the ATH and is trading at $ 4,343.32, up 4.55% compared to 24 hours ago, and 5.28% on a weekly basis. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is substantially equal compared to yesterday and stands at 61 thousand dollars, while in the last seven days it has reported a decline of 3.66%.

Shiba Inu’s rally seems to have slowed down a bit, which yesterday reached 0.00007013 Dollars. At the time of writing, the Shib token is trading at $ 0.00006928, 3.30% less than yesterday, while the increase over the seven days is still significant and equal to 143%.