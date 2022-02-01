Reacher, the new action / thriller TV series by Prime Video – Magazine

The character of Jack Reacher, former member of the military police, was brought to the big screen by Tom Cruise, but after two films the film saga has stopped: now it starts from scratch, with a new protagonist (Alan Ritchson) and a new format , that of a TV series. ‘Reacher’, this is the title, debuts in streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 4 February, promising investigations carried out with wit and punches. The time has come to understand what awaits us.

Reacher, all about the TV series

The plot tells of a mountain of muscles, a retired soldier, who wanders around North America aimlessly and doing odd jobs here and there. Arriving in Georgia he is arrested by the police and accused of being

the

responsible for a murder he did not commit. When our hero discovers that the victim of the crime is his brother, he decides to use all his considerable resources to discover the truth and ensure the triumph of justice. He will have to contend with corrupt cops, shady businessmen and politicians of dubious morality.

‘Reacher’ is a crime / thriller that adapts the first novel by

Lee Child in which Jack Reacher appears: it’s called ‘Killing Floor’ (in Italian (‘Zona Dangerous’) and has allowed its author to win a couple of prizes for the best debut book. The creator and developer of the TV series is called

Nick Santora and brought his experience as a writer and producer of ‘Prison Break’, ‘Most Dangerous Game’, ‘Scorpion’ and ‘The Fugitive’.

In the cast they dominate

the 188 centimeters of actor Alan Ritchson, seen in the TV series ‘Titans’ and endowed with the right phisique du role to play Jack Reacker. In fact, Lee Child describes him as a beast with an imposing physical presence, which suggests at first glance the impossibility of being stopped if he puts something in his head. So much so that at the time of the film adaptations, the presence of

Tom Cruise, much shorter (170 centimeters), he had indisposed the fans of the books. Now they have something to be satisfied with, even if technically Reacher is even taller: Child speaks of 196 centimeters.

The trailer in the original language

How to watch the TV series

The first season of ‘Reacher’ consists of

eight episodes whose viewing is not suitable for smaller viewers due to the depiction of violence: nothing that takes the TV series into splatter territory, but still enough to impress the most sensitive. Those of the right age to watch ‘Reacher’ just know that the streaming debut is set for February 4th on Amazon Prime Video.