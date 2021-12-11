Reacher, the Prime Video Series Based on the Works of Lee Child Comes in 2022 | Trailer

Amazon today released the official trailer and poster for Reacher , with Alan Ritchson, the TV series based on the Lee Child novels that will debut on the streaming service next year. All eight episodes of the first season of the Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video from Friday 4 February 2022. To get an idea of ​​the type of story we offer you the official synopsis.

Reacher follows the story of Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator, just returned to civilian life. Reacher is a wanderer, without a phone and carries the bare minimums with him as he travels the country and explores the nation he has served in the past. When Reacher arrives in the town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with his first murder in 20 years. Cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim they saw Reacher at the crime scene. As he works to prove his innocence, a deep-rooted conspiracy begins to emerge, one that can only be dealt with with Reacher’s sharp mind and hard manners. One thing is certain: they have chosen the wrong person to blame.

The first season of Reacher is based on Killing Floor, the first novel written by Lee Child which has as protagonist Jack Reacher. The cast includes Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie) as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch) as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster (Most Dangerous Game) as KJ, Hugh Thompson (Blessed Stranger: After Flight 111) interprets Baker, Maria Sten (Swamp Thing ) is Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) is Jasper, Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) is Charlie, Currie Graham (Murder in the First) is Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid (Dar k Matter) is Hubble, Willie C Carpenter (Devious Maids) is Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) is Reacher from young and Bruce McGill (My Cousin Vinny) is the mayor Teale.

In addition to Santora, too Lee Child, Don Granger and Scott Sullivan are executives producer of the series, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance.