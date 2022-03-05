Reacher, the series about a former military man with superhuman strength that is already beating its second season

reacher (Alan Ritchson) is a former United States Army military police officer, who after 13 years He was honorably discharged from service and walks around his country with no fixed destination, no hurry and no car: he likes to walk. does not carry luggage: when you need a piece of clothing, you buy a new one and throw away the one you are wearing.

He is a gigantic man, with superhuman strength whose power can be seen in the opening scene of the first episode of the series. He recently arrived in Margrave, a small town in Giorgia, he goes to a diner to eat something at the moment a couple leaves the place. The man is drunk and very angry he shakes the woman, yells at her and is about to punch her.

I also read: Nicole Kidman invites you to a luxurious spiritual retreat in the miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers”

The protagonists of the series “Reacher”. (Photo: Amazon)

Reacher stands some distance away and surveys the scene. He doesn’t do anything, he doesn’t say anything. He just stands there and looks. The man sees him and feigns an arrogant gesture, but just by seeing him, his fury fades until it disappears. After a moment he turns aroundHe quietly gets into the car and drives off. Reacher did nothing but watch. He is a wonderful man of few words. He doesn’t need them.

This first season is based on the book Danger zone (KillingFloor), the first in a series by Lee Child about the adventures of this character that already had some previous versions in cinema, starring Tom Cruise. Reacher goes to Margrave because his brother once told him that blues guitarist Blind Blake died in that town.

The series’ music is noteworthy: “Line Em Up” (Lowpass Lushes), “Get It While You Can” (Howard Tate), “Crazy” (Patsy Cline) and a long etcetera. His motive is clearly personal, but as soon as he arrives he is arrested and accused of having committed murder. Reacher thus faces a huge criminal operation that engages him very closely and will unravel with his superior intelligence. He also has a delicate sense of humor.

“Reacher” is the serial version of the film saga starring Tom Cruise. (Photo: Amazon)

At one point he confronts a group of thugs who intend to hurt him. He always warns his provocateurs that it’s not in their best interest to start that fight. He tells them “If you mess with me three of you are going to end up with a broken wrist.” “But we are four” says one of them. “Somebody’s going to have to drive to the hospital.

reacher is a creation of Nick Santoro. The first season consists of 9 episodes and can be seen by Prime Video.