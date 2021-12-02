News

Reacher, the trailer of the Amazon Prime series arrives, reboot of the films with Tom Cruise!

Alan Ritchson will be the protagonist of Reacher, a reboot of the films with Tom Cruise, who played the role of the character from 2012 to 2016. The series is based on the novels of Lee Child, and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video from February 4, 2022 with his 8 episodes. Meanwhile, here’s the trailer, released today.

The thing we notice from the first images is the incredible cast of Reacher, who really has a great deal of talent among its ranks.

The series will focus on the retired military police investigator in Margrave, Georgia, where is accused of murder. This is the first murder to occur in the town in 20 years and Reacher has been identified by some witnesses as the likely culprit. He will therefore have to prove his innocence, and to do so he will have to collaborate with the police to find out who is really responsible. However, it will not be easy, and the research will lead to the creation of an increasingly complex conspiratorial network.

From the trailer we can already see a certain amount of action. In fact, one thing is certain: Jack Reacher is not afraid to punch someone. However, we also immediately come into contact with the law and with justice, which the protagonist certainly knows how to put aside when necessary. We are very curious to see Reacher, are you?

