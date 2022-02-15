Reacher, Tom Cruise vs Alan Ritchson: who’s the best?

The protagonist of Lee Child’s 26 novels is a lone wanderer, which travels around the United States aimlessly using public transport and sleeping in suburban motels. He carries only a toothbrush and a few bills, eats junk food and talks the bare minimum to be left alone. Jack Reacher is a highly decorated Army veteranbut he decided to take off his camouflage because he was tired of spreading death and terror on behalf of others.

This mountain of muscle now travels the country dispensing justice with its unique fighting style, aiding investigations in ever-changing cities thanks to its seasoned detective flair, and breaking a few lives when things can’t be solved calmly. Jack Reacher is a cult character in American pop literature, who has risen to notoriety thanks to the hilarious blend that unites Sherlock Holmes with John Rambocreating a sort of Batman who has no qualms about killing some villains (the new Dark Knight movie is almost here, have you seen the new Batman poster?).

Hollywood could not possibly miss this potential gold mine, and in fact in 2012 it appears in theaters Jack Reacher: The Decisive Test with Tom Cruisea low-budget film that broke the box office by forcing Paramount into a sequel. Point of no return however, he did not achieve the hoped-for success, and Lee Child’s character was sidelined for years. Nick Santora and Amazon Prime Video have resurrected this clever avenger giving him new life, and now Jack Reacher looks fitter than ever thanks to his new interpreter, Alan Ritchson.

The first experience in the dining room

It seems almost absurd to relate the name of Jack Reacher to the face of Tom Cruise, yet the American actor – with a slender build and an unspecified height – has remained imprinted in the collective imagination thanks to La Prova Decisiva, the 2012 film that transposed Lee Child’s novel of the same name, the ninth chapter of the literary saga, to the big screen for the first time. The film is a low-cost experiment for Paramount Pictures, which positions Cristopher McQuarrie as directorOscar-winning screenwriter for The Usual Suspects but semi-rookie behind the camera.

The production house then decides to push its product in the simplest way that exists, that is by tying it to an immediately recognizable face with a great appeal to the public. Tom Cruise is a giant name in the movie landscape and has proved incredibly versatile, participating in very different films, including dramas, comedies and action. His physique isn’t exactly what Lee Child’s novels depict, but viewers don’t care, because Cruise makes up for the lack of centimeters with an out-of-scale acting abilitywhich allows him to create a rough and self-conscious Jack Reacher.

The Decisive Test proves to be a brilliant film, anchored to the classic style of the action genre but always ready to make fun of its clichés, where its protagonist is an indomitable hero and a comic speck at the same time. The success of the film is stratospheric and, in addition to the 158 million net earned compared to the initial costs, even critics like the work of the McQuarrie-Cruise duorewarding him with very positive votes and general applause.

The disappointment of the sequel

Paramount Pictures soon realize they have a potentially grandiose saga in their hands, and in fact work quickly starts on a sequel that rides the wave of success of The Decisive Test. The filming, however, undergoes constant postponements that do not bode well on the final result, and after a troubled development arrives Point of no returna sequel that was left to wait for four years.

The director is no longer McQuarrie, but Edward Zwick, who reunites with Tom Cruise after directing him there The Last Samurai (here you can find the true story that inspired The Last Samurai). The delays that have marred the development of the title affect the overall quality of the filmAnd Point of no return it proves to be an extremely classic film, an action movie out of time that does not offer any original inspiration to a trend that ran out at least ten years earlier.

Many point the finger at Tom Cruise (who is beginning to suffer a decline in popularity linked to non-cinematic events), accusing him of the delusions of protagonism which forced the director to place him in every single scene of the film, ruining his modern approach to the genre, but the actor’s performance is probably the only merit of a banal and repetitive film: The Top Gun star returns an even scarier and more masculine Jack Reacher compared to the previous film, but its interpretation is not enough to make us forget the half flop at the box office. Paramount abandons the character without thinking too much, despite the plans there was the development of at least a third chapterconvinced that the future for Jack Reacher was sealed.

The return of the hero

Fortunately, the leaders of Amazon Prime Video did not think the same way. The company headed by Jeff Bezos acquires the rights of the character and entrusts them to the skilled hands of Nick Santorawhich in 2014 he had created Scorpion. The showrunner’s vision aligns with Lee Child’s and he is chosen Alan Ritchson to play this former Army veteran: the North Dakota actor and model lacks Tom Cruise’s extraordinary acting prowess, but makes up for it with a physique sculpted in marble – if you’ve gained a few pounds lately you’ll be interested in learning about training by Alan Ritchson – e with a minimalist interpretation that is well suited to the character of Reacher.

The Amazon show is exaggerated and over the top, in our Reacher review we called it an almost perfect guilty pleasure, and it takes up many of the ideas that had made the success of The Decisive Test. The approach to the action genre is light-hearted, the protagonist annihilates his enemies within a few seconds, while the focus of the narrative is on investigations which are carried out in the city of Margrave.

Jack Reacher shows off with his brilliant intuitions, so witty as to verge on ridiculous clairvoyance, but his being sober and devoid of empathy makes situations foolishly hilarious. Reacher is the Amazon Prime Video series of the momentand it is not surprising to know that the second season of Reacher has already been made official: the gigantic wanderer created by Lee Child has resumed wandering around the United States, ready to overturn entire criminal societies with his superfine intelligence and mercilessly killing anyone who tries to hinder it.